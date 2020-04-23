At an April 24 press conference, Gov. Brad Little began the process of reopening Idaho's economy, laying out a four-phase plan. Named "Idaho Rebounds," the plan would gradually allow businesses to resume operations as COVID-19 metrics improve, though he said that "all criteria must be met before Idaho advances to the next stage of reopening.”
Phase one begins on Friday, May 1, and would allow places of worship and the majority of retail stores to open. Stage two would begin on Saturday, May 16. It allows people to gather in groups of 10 or fewer, and the openings of some hair salons, gyms and restaurant dining rooms, contingent on if those businesses have approved plans for social distancing.
Stage three would begin Saturday, May 30, and would end 14-day quarantine requirements for out-of-state travelers, authorize some non-essential travel and allow gatherings of 10 to 50 people.
Stage four, slated to begin Saturday, June 13, would permit the reopening of bars, nightclubs, movie theaters and other larger venues with appropriate social distancing plans.
The criteria for the advancement to each new phase include no spikes in infection, low levels of reinfection documented during the 14-day periods between stages, and the continued availability of robust testing and access to adequate medical equipment required for patients.