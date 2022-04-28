The local pizza restaurant, where this reporter met two representatives from the local congregation of The Satanic Temple (TST), was busy for the noon rush … but no-one was too preoccupied to stop and take a long glance at the people I was with. In Idaho, where 67% of people are Christian based, Rowan Astra and Shaun Kobal who were dressed in shirts that represent their religion, complete with pentagrams and Baphomets (demons), stood out. Astra is the Congregation Head Elect for TST Idaho and Kobal is the Congregation Head, both are also ordained ministers in TST.
The local congregation of TST has procured the Idaho State Capitol Building on the second floor of the rotunda for the National Day of Prayer on Thursday, May 5 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., with the event starting at noon.
In a state where this day of prayer is traditionally run by a form of Judeo-Christianity, there might be some pushback. However, the day is supposed to recognize the freedom to follow any recognized religion within the United States and both representatives of TST Idaho said they aren’t doing this for provocation — rather, to practice the right to acknowledge their deeply held religious beliefs in the public forum.
“Is Idaho too great for hate?,” said Kobal. “I see a lot of people making excuses and wrap their hate up in an American flag. I see a lot of people who are Christians hop on the bandwagon of hate. I don’t hate Christians. We are giving Idaho a gift and it’s something that all of us can agree on … and that is the constitution grants us the ability to do this and that should be a proud moment for Idaho.”
The National Day of Prayer happens every year on the first Thursday in May and was established by President Harry S. Truman in 1952, but the history surrounding the day is much older. The day shares some ideological roots with Thanksgiving, started by President Abraham Lincoln in 1863, because both are national proclamations to pray. However, the idea for a national day to pray may have began as early as 1768 in Boston as a protest against having British troops stationed in the city.
Since then, until the national proclamation in 1952, there have been different days of prayer held off and on. According to the National Parks Service, in 1787 at the Constitutional Convention, Benjamin Franklin suggested that the convention be opened every day with a prayer, but it was opposed by others and the convention ended up adjourning before it could be voted on.
In 1952 the idea to institute a national day of prayer came from the evangelical Christian Rev. Billy Graham and was signed into law by Truman. Then, in 1982 a National Prayer Committee was formed with the purpose of creating Christian prayer events and consisted of conservative evangelical Christians. Traditionally the day has been led by Christian faiths. Although National Day of Prayers in the States have included other religions, this is a first for TST nationally and other congregations across the nation are also holding their own events.
For members of TST this day of prayer is also specifically an opportunity to express some things to the people of Idaho.
“This specific prayer is an opportunity to symbolically and verbally express hopes, desires and pleas to the people of Idaho,” said Astra, “to express that there is no dominant religion with special privileges in our state and to declare our deeply held religious values such as compassion, wisdom and justice. We use Satan as a metaphor for these deeply held beliefs and resonate with the iconography.”
This year, at the Idaho Capitol, the day will reflect TST’s seven religious tenets, which according to the website are:
• One should strive to act with compassion and empathy toward all creatures in accordance with reason.
• The struggle for justice is an ongoing and necessary pursuit that should prevail over laws and institutions.
• One’s body is inviolable, subject to one’s own will alone.
• The freedoms of others should be respected, including the freedom to offend. To willfully and unjustly encroach upon the freedoms of another is to forgo one’s own.
• Beliefs should conform to one’s best scientific understanding of the world. One should take care never to distort scientific facts to fit one’s beliefs.
• People are fallible. If one makes a mistake, one should do one’s best to rectify it and resolve any harm that might have been caused.
• Every tenet is a guiding principle designed to inspire nobility in action and thought. The spirit of compassion, wisdom, and justice should always prevail over the written or spoken word.
“Why are we participating in the National Day of Prayer? What exactly is a satanic prayer?,” said Astra. “Normally, when people think of prayer, we think of the traditional definition, which is as follows: A solemn request or expression of thanks addressed to a God(s) or an object of worship. So where does the concept of prayer fit into a religion that is non-theistic and non-supernatural? If we don’t pray to a literal Satan or any deity (or any supernatural magic/energy/force), then what is a satanic prayer?”
On May 5, TST Idaho will be performing un-baptisms, prayers or rituals and will have guest speakers, including Aron Ra, an atheist activist, and Sadie Satanas, a trans rights activist, adult star and film actress.
Un-baptisms and prayers are two of the core rituals performed by Satanists. Un-baptisms are meant to free people from previous trauma that may have come from being raised with different religious ideology. Prayers and rituals are held for a variety of different personal reasons including cleansing, rebirth and renewal.
“Although not obligatory, many find the act of formally separating from their former, often traumatic, religion to be a freeing act of defiance and empowerment,” said Astra. “It can be incredibly cathartic and often represents one’s true will of disconnecting from a theistic and/or harmful religion. To be prepared and in the right mindset, it may be beneficial to spend some time writing down experiences, places and people from your former religious life that have caused you pain and that you would like to actively work on healing or ridding one’s self of.”
People are encouraged to bring paper to the event to write down ideas and each experience is aimed to be specific to the individual. TST Idaho will have two ordained ministers offering un-baptisms for adults that choose to participate.
For more information people can go to the local TST website, thesatanictempleidaho.com.