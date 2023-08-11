trans bathroom bill.jpeg

The U.S. District Court has temporarily blocked enforcement of an Idaho law that would have prevented transgender students from using restrooms that correspond with their gender identity in Idaho public schools.

 Mia Maldonado / Idaho Capital Sun

This article was originally published on Aug. 10 by the Idaho Capital Sun.

The U.S. District Court decided Thursday that it would temporarily block enforcement of an Idaho law meant to prevent transgender students from using school restrooms that correspond with their gender identity.


