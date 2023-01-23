thumbnail_IMG_5409.jpg

Around eight or so Boise Police cars zoomed west down Main Street and turned on 10th Street where they arrested two from the Idaho Abortion Rights group following the March for Life and counter protest on Saturday.

 Jeanne Huff

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Following Saturday's March for Life and counter protest, both decrying the ending of Roe v Wade from opposing viewpoints, two were arrested from the Idaho Abortion Rights organization as it was dispersing in downtown Boise.

The organization that, in addition to putting together "peaceful protests," offers access to safe abortions and Plan B as well as contraceptives, had decided to do a spur-of-the-moment sidewalk protest, according to Idaho Abortion Rights Founder Kimra Luna. As the group wound down Idaho and turned onto 10th Street, a barrage of police cars screamed west from Capitol Boulevard down Main Street, lights flashing and sirens blaring.


Recommended for you

Load comments