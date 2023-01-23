Around eight or so Boise Police cars zoomed west down Main Street and turned on 10th Street where they arrested two from the Idaho Abortion Rights group following the March for Life and counter protest on Saturday.
Following Saturday's March for Life and counter protest, both decrying the ending of Roe v Wade from opposing viewpoints, two were arrested from the Idaho Abortion Rights organization as it was dispersing in downtown Boise.
The organization that, in addition to putting together "peaceful protests," offers access to safe abortions and Plan B as well as contraceptives, had decided to do a spur-of-the-moment sidewalk protest, according to Idaho Abortion Rights Founder Kimra Luna. As the group wound down Idaho and turned onto 10th Street, a barrage of police cars screamed west from Capitol Boulevard down Main Street, lights flashing and sirens blaring.
Ashlee Worle, who was leading chants with a portable loudspeaker, was the first one arrested. "(The police officer) came from behind," Luna said. "He approached her and grabbed her. He just started pulling her from the crowd."
Another member of the group, Tiffani Deems, concerned about what was going on, "went over and asked, 'what are you doing?'" Luna said. The officer gave no reason, she said, but promptly arrested Deems. In the commotion, Deems' glasses fell off and were stomped on. "She was mad her glasses had been broken," said Luna, "she was arrested for arguing with the police."
According to a police report, the official charges were, for Worle, 22 of Boise: Resisting or Obstructing Officers (M), Noise Prohibitions – Residential (Citation); and for Deems, 37, also of Boise: Resisting or Obstructing Officers.
The Boise Police Department also issued the following statement regarding the incidents: "During the demonstration at the State Capitol building, a demonstrator, Ashlee Worle was warned by officers about her use of an amplified device without a permit. As the crowd dispersed Worle was seen using the same amplified device while walking near 10th and Idaho. Boise Police made contact with Worle and attempted to have another discussion about the violation and issue a citation. Evidence indicates Worle acknowledged the officers instructions but then began pulling away and was detained. A second subject, Tiffani Deems attempted to intervene, getting between officers and Worle as Worle was being detained. Officers separated Deems while taking Worle into custody on the listed charge. Deems attempted to intervene again and was arrested and booked into the Ada County Jail on the listed charge."
Luna said the arrests were totally unnecessary and unwarranted. "We are not burning down buildings or throwing Molotov cocktails," Luna said. "Besides, there's no such thing as a noise ordinance in the middle of the day, and even so, they fine you, they do not arrest you. They did not say, 'you can't be using that device,' they just arrested her. This guy just wanted to arrest someone. Period."
The organization swiftly posted on Instagram and in a matter of hours was able to post bail for the two arrested — $325 and $350, respectively, Luna said. In the ensuing time period, the group also scurried to seek out legal representation and "Ashlee's mom was there — we had to give her emotional support and let her know we were going to get Ashlee out as soon as possible." Both Worle and Deems are doing OK, Luna said. However, "both are very distraught."
Luna said the sudden police presence and arrests were out of the blue. "Everyone in our collective was surprised," she said. "The protest was very peaceful. For a cop to swoop in, that was very traumatizing. It has made people think that Boise Police does not want us to use our voices. They came to arrest. They wanted to find a reason to arrest."
Luna said she believes the reasoning behind the arrests stems from possible "bad eggs" in the BPD who may have ties to Nazis or white supremacist groups and who may be allowing their personal beliefs to spill over into their work.
"We are considered a radical group," Luna said. "We want change. We believe Black Lives Matter. We have a lot of trans people. I'm non-binary. … they don't like that. Our group is being targeted very similarly to how they targeted BLM a few years ago."
According to Luna, there hasn't always been a significant police presence at rallies and protests. "At our last three rallies, there were no police. The only time we've ever had any sort of anything, it's the police."
Conversely, when a police presence for safety's sake would have been welcomed, it was denied, Luna said. At a very large May 14 rally protesting the upcoming Supreme Court demise of Roe v Wade, "Planned Parenthood begged them to block off the roads. People tried to run us down."
Luna said she had been arrested with a similar charge on May 14 and has filed a tort complaint in that matter. She also said this is Worle's second brush with the law.
"Ashlee is the same person who was assaulted by a Boise police officer. She was just drawing chalk on the ground. We're basically being arrested for using our voice."