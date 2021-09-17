Treefort 9, scheduled for Sept., 22- 26, will proceed as planned with the addition of extra COVID safety measures.
"Treefort Music Fest is proceeding with compassion and caution for the ninth edition of the festival next week (Sept. 22-26) with guidance from healthcare and city officials," the festival announced Friday, Sept. 17. "We are prepared to put on an event with safety protocols in place to comply with local guidelines and enforcements."
The festival plans on implementing a health screening process that will verify proof of negative COVID test or vaccination for everyone involved, including artists, volunteers, attendees and all other personnel. In addition, Treefort has stopped ticket sales for this fest in order to limit attendance and maintain a safe atmosphere. Masks are also required. People can get more information at treefortmusicfest.com.
"Treefort Music Fest is an event built with our community top of mind, and that commitment has not wavered," stated the press release. "Under good guidance, we are confident these safety measures are necessary. Events that are ready and willing to take these extra steps remain important to the broader well-being of our community and not only can happen, but should happen."
"We look forward to gathering and enjoying Treefort in the safest way we possibly can," it was written in the press release. "We greatly appreciate your support, patience, and kindness as we navigate this new way of experiencing live music together."