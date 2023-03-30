Passers-by watch artist Bobby Gaytan painting a portion of a wall at the old bus station during the Treefort Music Festival on Thursday, March 23, 2023.
A great light show at the Hound Garage, where American Culture performed on Friday, March 24, 2023.
Coco Freeo performs at Dragfort's It's Brunch, B***h!
Marshall Hugh of the Marshall Law band went all in for the Treefort Music Festival.
A scene from the Treefort 11 festival on March 23, 2023.
It's Brunch, B***h!
Haze and lights help set the mood for Coral Grief at the Neurolux at Treefort Music Festival on Thursday, March 23, 2023.
Drunk Mother Dancing artist, Carol, works her magic on a wall of the old bus station during the Treefort Music Festival on Thursday, March 23, 2023.
Idaho Ballet performs on stage at the Egyptian Theatre on Friday, March 24, 2023, during the Treefort Music Festival.
Ballet22 performs a dance on the stage at the Egyptian Theatre during the Treefort Music Festival on Friday, March 24, 2023.
The rain and snow produced some muddy places to stand during the Treefort Music Festival on March 24, 2023.
While we're all catching up on some much-needed sleep, let's take a look at some of the sights that kept us awake — and enthralled — once again. Thanks, Treefort, for the fun!
