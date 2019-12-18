Especially in the West, where water can be scarce, the quality of the groundwater is vital to the heath of communities.
In the Treasure Valley’s urban areas, the quality of water is monitored by municipal agencies that clean the water before it goes out to consumers. People who rely on well water, however, are often responsible for their own water quality.
“It seems from what we found that [Uranium is] present throughout the valley, and there’s some variability,” said Gus Womeldorph, a recent graduate of Boise State University, whose master’s thesis focused on Uranium levels in Treasure Valley wells. “We’re getting these high levels in certain places but interspersed with low levels.”
Concern about the Treasure Valley’s groundwater supply is not a new issue. In 2016, Meridian asked that the Idaho Department of Water Resources map out an area of drilling concern.
The Uranium is naturally occurring in the granite sediment that covers the region. It’s not a radiological threat, but elevated Uranium levels, as with many heavy metals, leads to risk of kidney disease and cancer.
“We found that Uranium is more present in the shallower part of the system,” Womeldorph said. “If some of these new wells are being drilled into the deeper part of the system and they are not being drilled properly, there is a chance that there could be some localized introduction of an issue in that deeper system.”
Federal regulations state that water containing 30 micrograms per liter of Uranium or greater is unfit for drinking. In Womeldorph’s study, 37% of domestic wells, or 54 total wells, showed unsafe levels of Uranium. By contrast, 18.5%, or 210 wells, of public supply wells showed unsafe levels of Uranium. The data set for Ada County covered less than 2% of total wells in the county.
In Canyon County, 15.5% of domestic wells, or 58, showed levels of Uranium that exceed federal standards. For public supply wells, 14.1%, or 156, showed unsafe levels of Uranium. The review of Canyon County wells covered only 1.1% of total recorded wells in the county.
Shawn Benner, a Boise State assistant professor and Womeldorph’s adviser, said that the “back-of-envelope” calculation would indicate thousands of wells in the region likely have Uranium levels that are considered unsafe.
“A lot of people in a lot of cities depend on groundwater as their primary drinking water source,” Benner said. “Aquifers here have issues with nitrate, have issues with arsenic and issues with Uranium.”
Uranium, unlike arsenic and nitrate, is naturally occurring, so there’s no way to rid the sediment of it. It’s also not a public health emergency, rather an area of concern, he said.
“It is a real threat. But are all of those people dying because they’re drinking that water? Absolutely not,” Benner said.
The fix is rather simple: Test well water. If levels of Uranium or other contaminants, exceed safe levels, install a reverse osmosis water filter on your system, which costs around $200.
“You don’t really know what you’re drinking until you sample your wells,” said Tom Neace, manager of the Ground Water Protection Section.
Neace said if your water is a public utility, coming from Suez or another local water company, it’s being tested before it reaches customers, and is likely safe but well owners are responsible for testing their own supply.
There are some restrictions in areas with elevated levels of Uranium, such as not allowing wells deeper than 200 feet so not to contaminate the aquifer below. The department may consider other restrictions in the near future, too.
The study hasn’t gone unnoticed. It caught the attention of the Ada County Commission, which is pulling together agencies from around the valley for a meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020.
Commission President Kendra Kenyon said in bringing those agencies together, the county is going to look at what the agencies such as IDWR and the Department of Environmental Quality can do to improve the water supply to Treasure Valley residents. While not set in stone, this could include increased restrictions on planned communities that need to drill new wells in the area.
“We’re really asking for them to weigh in,” Kenyon said. “We’re doing our best to vet more thoroughly.”