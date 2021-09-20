The Modern Hotel and Bar announced Monday that there will be no Camp Modern at Treefort 2021.
Camp Modern sees the hotel parking lot transform into a "campsite" with a Second Chance stage for musicians and special drink and food menus. In an effort to have a safe environment for hotel staff and guests, the event was canceled and the indoor bar at the Modern Hotel will be open to guests only during the Treefort weekend, Sept. 24-25.
Guests of the Modern will receive wristbands that give access to the indoor bar at the hotel. The patio of the hotel will be open to the public as usual from 2 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday. Sunday hours will return to normal.
“Many of the Treefort bands stay with us during the festival, and we want to offer them the best hospitality we can, so the bar and restaurant will be open as usual to serve these and other guests at the hotel,” Modern Hotel owner Elizabeth Tullis said in a news release Monday. "Hopefully in 2022, we can host Camp Modern again, with our stage, the specialty foods and drinks, and all the things we love to do during Treefort. It just wasn't possible to do safely this year."
This would be the sixth year that Camp Modern has participated in Treefort, said Polly Evett, the hotel manager.
"We're happy to support Treefort but it became very clear with the hospital numbers that it wouldn't be a good thing to crowd the indoor bar," Evett said. "We look forward to joining Treefort next year."