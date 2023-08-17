Support Local Journalism


Activism is alive and strong and change is being wrought — not from the experienced and wise, but out of the mouths of “babes.” For instance, 16 young people in Montana sued the state for creating an unsafe and unhealthy environment through the lack of controlling emissions and other climate change precautions. In a historic ruling on Monday, the judge sided with the plaintiffs, paving the way for similar cases challenging the constitutionality of allowing climate change to run amok and cause unhealthy living circumstances.

In Idaho, another young activist group is also planning and plotting — to challenge laws that hinder voting rights and environmental safety, among other concerns. Babe Vote, an organization of mostly high-school-age Idaho students that was created during the pandemic to get out the vote, met over the past weekend in a Student Strategy Summit at Sam Sandmire’s cabin in McCall on Aug. 11, 12 and 13. Students from all across Idaho attended, including from Boise, Meridian, Idaho Falls, Lewiston and Coeur d’Alene. Their overarching goal was to come up with action items they could focus on regarding the upcoming 2023 and 2024 elections.


