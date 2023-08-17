...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT /8 PM PDT/
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures up to 103.
* WHERE...In Idaho, Lower Treasure Valley ID and Upper Weiser
River. In Oregon, Oregon Lower Treasure Valley.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT /8 PM PDT/ Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Babe Vote held a Student Strategy Summit at Sam Sandmire’s cabin in McCall on Aug. 11, 12 and 13.
Activism is alive and strong and change is being wrought — not from the experienced and wise, but out of the mouths of “babes.” For instance, 16 young people in Montana sued the state for creating an unsafe and unhealthy environment through the lack of controlling emissions and other climate change precautions. In a historic ruling on Monday, the judge sided with the plaintiffs, paving the way for similar cases challenging the constitutionality of allowing climate change to run amok and cause unhealthy living circumstances.
In Idaho, another young activist group is also planning and plotting — to challenge laws that hinder voting rights and environmental safety, among other concerns. Babe Vote, an organization of mostly high-school-age Idaho students that was created during the pandemic to get out the vote, met over the past weekend in a Student Strategy Summit at Sam Sandmire’s cabin in McCall on Aug. 11, 12 and 13. Students from all across Idaho attended, including from Boise, Meridian, Idaho Falls, Lewiston and Coeur d’Alene. Their overarching goal was to come up with action items they could focus on regarding the upcoming 2023 and 2024 elections.
Sandmire, who played an essential role in the genesis of Babe Vote and has watched it grow from words on posters, stickers and T-shirts into a voter registration movement and activist organization, now serves as a board member and treasurer. “Honestly, I go get the pizza,” Sandmire said. “I provide a place to organize and strategize and feed them — and they do the rest. These kids are so smart and so committed and so passionate; I just sit and listen.”
Speakers at the summit included: Ella Weber, a senior at the University of Idaho who ran the successful campaign that elected Shiva Rajbhandari as the first student member of the Boise School Board; Scout Alford, a student at Lewiston High School, former Senate page and founder of Lewiston’s Youth Salmon Protectors chapter; and Luke Sharon, a student at Lake City High School in Moscow. Sharon led an effort to get out the vote to pass a school levy that saved their school district from “draconian cuts” to teacher and support staff salaries as well as extracurricular activities like sports and music programs.
Topics at the summit included: how to build effective communication strategies; how to launch campaigns; how to inspire those around you into becoming active and acting as activists in small communities; and how to get students “to actually care.”
About 20 students and a handful of adult supporters attended all or part of the three-day summit, which was free; attendees only needed to provide their own transportation. The focus was in coming up with action items. “At a time when our generation is focused on performative activism, we need people who are implementing real-world solutions,” said Weber.
Alford, who is from a small, conservative town, talked about how activism can look different. “I’ve learned that attending or organizing rallies and sign waving isn’t what activism and organization means,” Alford said. “Because most people, and even fellow students, don’t share the same values as me, writing in my student newspaper, social media, attending city council meetings and writing letters to elected officials has turned out to be a better option.” The reason behind that, is “because student activism and organization doesn’t have to look a certain way.”
Colby Bond, 16, a junior at Renaissance High School in Meridian, heard about the summit from a close friend and decided to go and find out how to get more involved. “I always wanted to be able to help my community and help people my age to vote,” Bond said. He came away with a lot of new ideas. “It was an experience unlike anything else I’ve ever been to. I met youth leaders from all over Idaho. All of them were so extraordinary.” Bond said he was inspired by the experience. “There are things I can do even though I’m young. I can still help make change and progress.”
Sandmire said while the summit focused on big picture issues such as voting rights, climate change and mental health, the top issues concerning young people right now, protecting voting rights is always tantamount. And increasing the number of registered voters has remained the organization’s focus. Those efforts, at least in part, resulted in a 66% increase in voter registrations for 18- to 19-year-olds between November 2018 and September 2022, according to data from The Center for Information and Research on Civic Learning and Engagement at Tufts.
To that end, on Aug. 4, Babe Vote, along with the Idaho League of Women Voters, filed for an injunction to halt the new July 1 Idaho law that increased the number of hindrances in applying for and obtaining voter registrations. Approved photo IDs now include: a current Idaho driver’s license or identification card; a current passport or Federal photo Identification card; a current Tribal Identification card; or a current concealed weapons license. Current student IDs, which previously have been a valid form of identification, will no longer be accepted beginning Jan. 1, 2024.
It also includes additional proof of residency requirements. For instance, if someone’s residence address does not match the record on their driver’s license, they won’t be able to register to vote. In addition, if a student is residing in Idaho but has an out-of-state driver’s license, they cannot register. All of these new regulations and requirements have put Babe Vote’s main mission — to get out the vote — on hold.
Sandmire said the court decision is looming and they’re hoping to hear about it soon. In the meantime, a student ID won’t get someone registered to vote, “but if you have a concealed weapons carry permit, you’re good,” Sandmire said.
For more information or to keep up with Babe Vote events and actions, follow @babevote on Instagram, @BABEVOTEorg on Twitter (now X) and BABE VOTE on Facebook for updates. babevote.org.