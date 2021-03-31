For over 15 years The Balcony Club has been one of Boise’s best LGBTQ dance clubs. Like so many other businesses, the bar temporarily closed because of COVID, but it’s now reopening with a free drag and burlesque show titled “We’re Back Bitches.”
“We’re coming back with a bang,” said Dugan Jackman, event director for The Balcony Club. “Boise’s oldest Gay club is excited to come back and work on putting this year behind us and looking to the future.”
The show is at 8 p.m. April 2. It’s limited capacity due to COVID, and people must wear masks to enter, when ordering drinks and when not drinking. Tickets are first come, first served.
The evening should be a blast, filled with talented drag queens, kings and burlesque entertainers. The line-up boasts 14 performers: Arabella de Lioncourt, Denimm, Lady Delicious, Maliha Gemini, Big Gay Paycen, Cyraphina, Hella Vanilla, Nocturnal Ignition, Immodest Molly, KloHe, Dulce Vida, Eartha Quake, Karma Rose and Mikey Likesit.
The show should last about two hours and there may be a DJ playing afterward, but Jackman said COVID precautions are of the utmost importance to the club. Social distancing measures, including no dancing, will be taken to ensure everyone’s safety. He said the biggest fear the bar has is that people won’t follow the rules.
For people ready to have a good time and be responsible about it, head on down to The Balcony Club Friday night.
—Tracy Bringhurst