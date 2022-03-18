Protesters gather outside St. Luke's Hospital in downtown Boise, Tuesday, March 15, 2022. The gathering was in response to an ongoing situation involving the health and welfare of a 10-month-old child taken from parents by authorities.
Protesters gather outside St. Luke’s Hospital in downtown Boise Monday, March 14. The gathering was in response to the removal of a 10-month-old child by Child Protective Services because of concerns over the baby’s welfare.
Protesters gather Tuesday, March 15 outside St. Luke's Boise Medical Center.
Photo by Tracy Bringhurst
Protesters gather outside St. Luke's Hospital in downtown Boise, Tuesday, March 15, 2022. The gathering was in response to an ongoing situation involving the health and welfare of a 10-month-old child taken from parents by authorities.
Protesters gather outside St. Luke’s Hospital in downtown Boise Monday, March 14. The gathering was in response to the removal of a 10-month-old child by Child Protective Services because of concerns over the baby’s welfare.
BLACKFOOT, Idaho — Take Back Idaho released a statement Friday, March 18 on the escalation of political violence over the past week, led by Ammon Bundy and "exacerbated by elected officials," including Idaho’s Lieutenant Governor Janice McGeachin:
“The vast majority of Idahoans reject political violence, including threats against our hospitals, public servants, doctors, and social workers. Today, Ammon Bundy called on national militia members to come to the home of an Idaho judge tomorrow at 10 a.m. Meanwhile, Idaho’s largest hospital is experiencing threats of violence and strained resources caused by protesters jamming their phone lines, disrupting emergency care, and harassing their doctors, staff, and patients. This is unacceptable to all who value the rule of law and basic decency.
“From the minute the news broke of an at-risk baby being protected by law enforcement and health care providers, Ammon Bundy and Janice McGeachin have capitalized on the suffering of this baby for political gain, fundraising, and to incite political violence. Take Back Idaho calls on all elected officials, past and present, to rebuke political violence and the doxxing and harassment of their fellow Idahoans who are just trying to do their jobs and maintain law and order in our communities. We must take back our Idaho.”
Take Back Idaho's press release also named other elected officials "who have supported Bundy’s rallies and calls for action at St. Luke’s." Included on the list: Representatives Ron Nate (R-Rexburg), Chad Christensen (R-Iona), Karey Hanks (R-St. Anthony), Tammy Nichols (R-Middleton), and Tony Wisniewski (R-Post Falls.) Fred Birnbaum, employee of and lobbyist for the Idaho Freedom Foundation, also attended the rally outside the hospital.
ABOUT TAKE BACK IDAHO
The Take Back Idaho PAC and its members and supporters are determined to take Idaho back from the grip of the Idaho Freedom Foundation, its partner organizations, and their acolytes in the GOP legislative ranks. The PAC seeks to elect responsible candidates in the 2022 and subsequent primary elections and supports individuals dedicated to educating our children, working together to solve our chronic problems, and restoring a sense of community and common purpose in Idaho. Learn more at takebackidaho.com.
— Take Back Idaho statement issued Friday, March 18