Sun Valley has a bad habit of making the news for all the wrong reasons, like having one of the nation’s highest COVID infection rates circa March 2020 or being the home of notorious Army deserter Bowe Bergdahl. This summer, that reason was workforce housing, or lack thereof.
Publications ranging from the Wall Street Journal to Vice news reported on an issue that had reached its boiling point, relishing highlighting the proposal made by city council to create “tent cities” in city parks for workers to live. The irony of Sun Valley’s annual billionaire “summer campers” attending Allen & Company possibly having to drive by parks full of homeless workers serving them at restaurants and rental shops wasn’t lost on any of the reporters. How can such an affluent area have such a problem? It’s one that is being experienced by many resort towns in the west, where those who keep the town running and live there year-round are being forced out.
A Dire Situation
Affordable housing is practically unheard of in Ketchum now, where Realtor.com reported that as of December 2021, the median listing price for homes in the area was $1.3 million. The city has asked people to open up their guest rooms, mother-in-law apartments, and even yards and RVs to people seeking housing. As demand skyrocketed this year, landlords began to get greedy, raising rents as much as 50-100% (Idaho law does not allow rent control). As people were forced out due to rising rents or landlords deciding to either sell or turn their space into a short-term rental (STR), the lowest-income workers in this town who support the tourist economy were forced to couch surf, move into their cars, or simply leave the area. The discrepancy is easily seen in the local paper where the classifieds show roughly 30-60 jobs available at the moment while there is only one ad for a rental in Ketchum (and it’s for a 3-bedroom at $11,500/month). Many local businesses have had to adjust their hours due to the minimized work force, closing several days of the week or even closing for weeks at a time until the busier season. All of this has also created an animosity in town, an “us versus them” mentality that can be seen in the proliferation of stickers on cars with phrases like “nobody is stoked you moved here,” or “bet you were cool in California.”
A Long-Standing Issue
To understand how Ketchum reached this point, it’s important to understand that housing has been an issue in the area for several decades. A report from Ketchum’s Housing Matters Task Force published on Jan. 31, 2021, identified the trends that have been happening for the last two decades but have accelerated in the last two years: a decrease in long-term rentals in the area, affordability of renting or owning not improving, slowing of residential development, increase in seasonal and short-term rentals, increase in housing costs, constrained land available for development and local residents experiencing literal homelessness.
One of the long-standing issues for the Sun Valley area has been a lack of space for development. Considered a legacy of this town and one of its defining features, the inability to develop onto the hillsides like in other resort towns has meant that pristine views of the area are maintained while development is confined to the actual cities. Not only has this hillside ordinance limited where development can occur, Ketchum’s surrounding National Forest and Bureau of Land Management (BLM) lands are unavailable for development as well. While this is part of what makes the area so attractive, it means that real estate is scarce and demand is high.
Since most development must occur within city limits, this means building affordable housing next to existing businesses, homes and other development. But as proposals have been made over the years for areas where the city could develop affordable housing, NIMBYs (Not In My Backyard) have halted every one, citing reasons as mundane as increased traffic to the admission that they simply don’t want “those kind of people” living next to them.
COVID
Vacationers and part-time residents have always flocked to Sun Valley, buying up mansions that sit empty most of the year. As the saying in Sun Valley goes, you either have three jobs or three homes. But when COVID struck, suddenly people were able to work remotely from anywhere and yearned to get out of cities and into more rural areas, and all of Ketchum’s problems in regards to housing became exacerbated. Idaho had the highest percentage of inbound moves of any state in 2020, according to a report from North American Moving Services and a recently released report from Hire a Helper showed that it had only slipped to the fifth highest state for move-ins in 2021. The U.S. Census Bureau concurs, naming Idaho as the fastest growing state in the country.
The state’s trends could be seen in Blaine County, where the population increased between 2020 and 2021 by 7% according to data collected by Sun Valley Economic Development — a stark contrast to the average one percent growth over the past 20 years.
What’s Being Done?
At this point, anyone who has read these statistics — and about the dismal circumstances in Ketchum — would wonder what’s being done about it and why something hasn’t been done already. There are a number of factors preventing city government from developing affordable housing and limiting STRs (aside from the NIMBYs). City governments are held to the laws that govern the entire state, meaning that just because Ketchum has a housing crisis doesn’t mean it can start making its own rules. As it stands currently, the following are not allowed under Idaho law: local inclusionary zoning (affordable housing mandated as part of development), rent control, real estate transfer tax (affordable housing fee collected from the sale of properties) and state tax incentives (reduction in state taxes for affordable housing). While there are occasionally bills put forth to the state legislature to change some of these things, they never pass and for one reason — places like Ketchum, or McCall, or Donnelly which have a massive tourist economy provide lots of money for the state. Why regulate STRs or the development of multi-story hotels?
In what has been a multi-year project to get approval, the city of Ketchum created the Bluebird Village, a 51-unit community housing complex to be built on the site of the old city hall. The site is centrally located, affordable and certainly a step in the right direction for housing, but has received nothing but backlash from business owners, locals, and visitors — many on the premise of lack of parking and aesthetics, while the undercurrent of dissent is still one of “us versus them.”
In an attempt to mitigate the urgent need for housing this summer, Ketchum City Council floated several ideas, some of which were viewed with contempt while others seemed realistic. Options ranged from short-term to mid- and long-term solutions including permitting RVs on public property, reserving hotel rooms for displaced people and families, renting or acquiring commercial buildings to turn them into hostels, increasing the Local Option Tax on STRs, and, of course, the now infamous idea of turning city parks into “tent cities.”
Solutions
Since this summer, public outcry over housing has died down a bit and while steps have been taken to address the situation, according to Ketchum Mayor Neil Bradshaw, things have probably gotten a little worse. Some of the steps that have been taken to begin addressing the housing problem including the creation of a comprehensive Housing Action Plan and the hiring of Boise-based consulting firm Agnew-Beck.
“With our Housing Action Plan we are exploring a multi-faceted approach that will help us make incremental improvements to our housing crisis,” said Bradshaw. “We are looking at ways to add revenue in support of housing and evaluating ways to put those revenues to work in the most effective way, including the development of city-owned land.”
On Dec. 20, 2021, the in-lieu housing fee — the fee which developers pay in lieu of providing sufficient affordable housing in their projects — was raised from $238/square foot to $450. In the May election, the city will propose the use of LOT funds for workforce housing. In an attempt to regulate short-term rentals without violating state law, the city council has proposed an ordinance to require operators of rentals to obtain a city license and imposes new standards for fire safety and maintenance. Additionally, the city has started an Idaho Resort City coalition to “help lobby the state for more autonomy on managing our local housing crisis,” said Bradshaw.