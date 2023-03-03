Melissa Wintrow selfie.jpeg

Senate Minority Leader Melissa Wintrow kicked off the press conference denouncing youth voter suppression on Friday, March 3 at the Idaho Capitol.

 Courtesy of Idaho Young Democrats

On Friday, March 3, the Idaho Young Democrats and student leaders held a press conference denouncing efforts to make it harder for young people to vote at the Idaho State Capitol. According to a press release about the event, Senate Minority Leader Melissa Wintrow kicked off the event. Also speaking were Taylor Wilson and Cadeyn Stone, Boise State University student leaders, and Amelia Crawford and Saumya Sarin, College of Idaho student leaders. Idaho Young Democrats President Kaylee Peterson closed the event.

Idaho has seen the highest growth in registration for voters 18 and 19 years old in the nation, with a 66% increase from 2018. The rise in youth participation has been followed by efforts to prevent college students and other young people from voting. HB 124 is one of several Republican-led attempts to put barriers in front of the ballot box during the 2023 legislative session.


