On Friday, March 3, the Idaho Young Democrats and student leaders held a press conference denouncing efforts to make it harder for young people to vote at the Idaho State Capitol. According to a press release about the event, Senate Minority Leader Melissa Wintrow kicked off the event. Also speaking were Taylor Wilson and Cadeyn Stone, Boise State University student leaders, and Amelia Crawford and Saumya Sarin, College of Idaho student leaders. Idaho Young Democrats President Kaylee Peterson closed the event.
Idaho has seen the highest growth in registration for voters 18 and 19 years old in the nation, with a 66% increase from 2018. The rise in youth participation has been followed by efforts to prevent college students and other young people from voting. HB 124 is one of several Republican-led attempts to put barriers in front of the ballot box during the 2023 legislative session.
Some comments from the conference:
“All these bills start coming forward in a different name that is false and all it does is keep people from the ballot,” Senate Minority Leader Melissa Wintrow said. “It’s important to fight for your rights together to make sure you have access to the ballot because you have the power to change history — and that’s what has got people scared.”
“Make no mistake, Idaho elections have a proud history of being safe and fair. There is no evidence of voter fraud or student IDs being used in a way that is less safe, said Idaho Young Democrats President Kaylee Peterson. “However, it is not the first example of the Idaho Legislature offering up solutions to nonproblems — and only by doing this have they whittled away at the constitutional rights of every young adult in this state.”