What better way to raise money for charity than to ro, sham, bo your way to the top? The First Federal Bank is hosting the third annual Treasure Valley Rock, Paper, Scissors Tournament at 6 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 14 at Julius M. Kleiner Memorial Park in Meridian.
The rock, paper, scissors tournament first began as the Magic Valley Tournament in 2019, but First Federal Bank added a second tournament to the Treasure Valley in 2021. The tournaments bring together local businesses to compete for prize money which is then donated to a charity of the winning businesses’ choosing.
“One hundred percent of the buy-in funds go back out to charities,” said Jim Reames, Treasure Valley market president for First Federal Bank. “It is a significant cost to us to put the tournament on and there’s not a cent that we make on this — it’s all about the charities that win.”
The buy-in fee for each business is $500, which is then pooled for the prize funds — the first place winner receives $10,000, second place gets $4,000, third place gets $2,000 and fourth place gets $1,000. Since it began, the First Federal Bank’s Rock, Paper, Scissors Tournament has awarded over $80,000 to charities.
While participating businesses can choose any charity to donate their winnings to, Reames said that in years past, all of the businesses chose a local charity such as City Light Home for Women and Idaho Veterans Gardens.
The upcoming event has 32 local businesses participating in a “single-elimination, best of three style” rock, paper, scissors tournament. Participants will also choose a walkup song and dress up in costumes and unique outfits to entertain the crowd — the business with the “best introduction” will win $600 for their charity.
Reames, who has refereed the event for the past two years, will be returning again as the referee. “The whole thing reminds me of the movie “Dodgeball,” when they all dress up in costumes and everybody’s up there having a good time,” Reames said. “The only person we’re missing is David Hasselhoff on the sideline, heckling people, so I kind of felt like that was my role, as ref, to make it fun and exciting.”
The tournament is free for the public to attend and will feature food trucks, a photo booth and a beer garden (which Reames said is always the event’s most popular spot.) More information can be found at bankfirstfed.com/rps.