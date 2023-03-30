Earth: Waterfalls, rainbows, white sand beaches, icicles and the Northern Lights. Earth: Covered in creatures like polar bears, octopuses, chameleons, frogs, dolphins, lions and tigers.
From the bottom of the Pacific Ocean to the top of Mount Everest, our planet Earth is filled with a gorgeous landscape and life that we love to explore. We humans love to hike, swim, ski, dive, run and so much more all over amazing parts of our Earth. And so, on April 22, we honor our Mother Earth, as well as raise awareness for the achievements and the need of the environmental movements to protect this planet’s natural resources for future generations with the celebration of Earth Day.
In honor of our beautiful planet, the Idaho Climate Justice League, which is a youth group that is part of the Idaho Sierra Club, put on a comedy skit at Treefort on Wednesday, March 22 that was “focused on what carbon emissions are doing to our planet and the misinformation around climate change,” said Anise Welty, local high school student and actor in the skit. “The skit was a fun activity for a group of high school students who care about the environment. It was a great team effort,” Welty said.
Welty has enjoyed public speaking and activism for a long time. She loves the outdoors, and said “it’s impossible for me to choose just one favorite thing in nature. I love backpacking with my grandpa, fishing with my dad and other grandpa and just reading in a hammock in my backyard. When I go fishing I read until someone yells at me that I have a fish. Then I catch the fish and go right back to reading my book."
Vienne Aberle, a group leader at the Idaho Sierra Club, takes the charge of protecting the planet seriously. “Earth Day is an opportunity for us to highlight and educate folks on important environmental and climate issues, and really come together as a community to celebrate the planet and inspire folks to take bold climate action,” she said.
Additionally, the Idaho Climate Justice League will be hosting an Earth Day event in Camel’s Back Park on Saturday, April 22 from 2 to 4 p.m. They are still in the planning phases of the event, but they said to expect to do “some crafts and play games, learn more about ways to protect our planet, and connect with other eco-friendly youth organizations in the area,” said Aberle. “It should be a lot of fun and be a great way for people to learn more about the work that our organization and others are doing locally for climate justice.
“Earth Day is not just about protecting the physical planet, but all of the people who call it home, so it's also an opportunity to uplift the voices of those who are most affected by the climate crisis and highlight the great work that other groups who work on intersectional issues to ours are doing,” Aberle said. Earth Day "is a time for everyone to come together and demand a livable planet and a just future for all.”