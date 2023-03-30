Support Local Journalism


Earth: Waterfalls, rainbows, white sand beaches, icicles and the Northern Lights. Earth: Covered in creatures like polar bears, octopuses, chameleons, frogs, dolphins, lions and tigers.

From the bottom of the Pacific Ocean to the top of Mount Everest, our planet Earth is filled with a gorgeous landscape and life that we love to explore. We humans love to hike, swim, ski, dive, run and so much more all over amazing parts of our Earth. And so, on April 22, we honor our Mother Earth, as well as raise awareness for the achievements and the need of the environmental movements to protect this planet’s natural resources for future generations with the celebration of Earth Day.


