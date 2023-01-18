...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches
in the valleys and 5 to 10 inches in mountains above 5000 feet
MSL.
* WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest, and west central
Idaho, and eastern Oregon.
* WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 5 PM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Expect winter driving conditions, especially during
the morning commute on Thursday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Idaho Rep. Bruce D. Skaug, R-Nampa, and head of the Judiciary, Rules and Administration Committee.
Idaho Rep. Bruce D. Skaug, R-Nampa, and the head of the Judiciary, Rules and Administration Committee, set up ground rules for presentations and testimony for 2023, invoking an age limit. Constituents under the age of 18 will not be allowed to present any testimony to his committee during the 2023 Idaho legislative session, unless he, as the committee chair, "invites" it. In other words, he will only allow testimony made by Idaho taxpaying constituents over the age of 18.
"Yes, I've made that rule for our committee," Skaug said, taking a phone call from this reporter as he was walking off the House floor. "No testimony from those under 18 unless I invite them."
Explaining his reasoning for the new rule, Skaug said that in the past, whole classes of students have showed up to testify on committee bills and when that happens, "it prevents adults and taxpayers from being able to. … We have 16 year olds taking the place of 40 year olds," he said. "I just want some control. To be able to get the testimony of all the adults, taxpayers in the room."
Skaug went on to say that if there are, say, 15 students who wanted to weigh in with an opinion, he might ask them to choose one spokesperson. "It's not an absolute prohibition," he said.
Shiva Rajbhandari, Boise school board member and youth director for BABE Vote, a campaign fueled by mostly underage students to get the vote out, objected to Skaug's rule vociferously.
"That's bulls**t," Rajbhandari said. "I am so angry right now. Students are constituents and taxpayers, too."
Rajbhandari said when students go to the legislature, they want their voices to be heard, too.
"Just like any other constituent," he said. "It's very clear that Rep. Skaug just doesn't want student input. The rules are undemocratic and frankly a slap in the face to the principle of policy making we adhere to in the United States."
Rajbhandari said, for instance, there are currently two hot-button items that young people feel strongly about and want their voices to be heard.
"Voting rights and abortion rights — both of them are deeply concerning to students," he said. "Legislators need to listen. Cutting students out of the process is wrong."
Input from constituents under the age of 18 "has been going on since the legislature has existed," Rajbhandari said.