Idaho Rep. Bruce D. Skaug, R-Nampa, and the head of the Judiciary, Rules and Administration Committee, set up ground rules for presentations and testimony for 2023, invoking an age limit. Constituents under the age of 18 will not be allowed to present any testimony to his committee during the 2023 Idaho legislative session, unless he, as the committee chair, "invites" it. In other words, he will only allow testimony made by Idaho taxpaying constituents over the age of 18.  

"Yes, I've made that rule for our committee," Skaug said, taking a phone call from this reporter as he was walking off the House floor. "No testimony from those under 18 unless I invite them."


