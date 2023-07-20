Buying a bike is only the first hurdle in teaching a kid to ride. There is additional safety equipment needed, rules of the road to learn, and confidence to build up in the young rider before they can successfully navigate the neighborhood on their own.
The Boise Bicycle Project’s Bicycle and Safety Hour (BASH) helps families clear each of these hurdles with its new bike safety class for children ages 4-11, according to a press release about the class. After completing the course, each child is eligible for a voucher for a free bicycle, helmet, lock, and lights from BBP’s shop.
The BASH Safety Course is free to attend and will be held once a month during the summer. Children participating in the course will be riding BBP’s new pop-up traffic garden (a miniature road network) to develop essential bike riding skills, increase spatial awareness, and teach each kid to ride safely while following the rules of the road.
The first session of the new BASH program will be Saturday, July 22 from 10:30 a.m. — 12:30 p.m. at Ann Morrison Park and parents and kids are welcome to partake. Drop-ins are welcome and BBP encourages schools, nonprofit organizations, and social workers to refer kids to the program.
“This program is important because it’s more than teaching kids how to be safe on the road,” said Nina Pienaar, Advocacy Director of BBP. “It’s about empowering them with the skills and knowledge to navigate the world confidently and responsibly. Let’s pedal towards a future where every child can ride safely and explore the joy of cycling.”
About Boise Bicycle ProjectLast Year more than 1,200 kids received a free bike through Boise Bicycle Project which works to provide affordable and reliable transportation to the community. BBP has been around since 2007 and has donated about 12,000 bikes across the Treasure Valley.
The organization is located at 1027 S. Lusk Street near Ann Morrison Park where it sells 16-, 20-, and 24-inch bikes plus BMX kids bikes on a sliding-scale. Families decide what amount to pay between $10 and $75 depending on what feels appropriate to them.
What: BBP’s Kids BASH — A New Bike Riding Safety Course and Opportunity to Receive a Free Bike
When: Saturday, July 22 from 10:30 a.m. — 12:30 p.m.
Where: Ann Morrison Park — 1000 S. Americana Blvd. Boise, ID 83706 (near the softball fields)
Why: Bikes are only a reliable transportation option when kids have the skills and confidence to ride them.