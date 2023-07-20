DSC_3116.JPG

BBP’s Kids BASH classes start on Saturday, July 22 from 10:30 a.m. — 12:30 p.m. at Ann Morrison Park.

 BBP

Buying a bike is only the first hurdle in teaching a kid to ride. There is additional safety equipment needed, rules of the road to learn, and confidence to build up in the young rider before they can successfully navigate the neighborhood on their own.

The Boise Bicycle Project’s Bicycle and Safety Hour (BASH) helps families clear each of these hurdles with its new bike safety class for children ages 4-11, according to a press release about the class. After completing the course, each child is eligible for a voucher for a free bicycle, helmet, lock, and lights from BBP’s shop.


