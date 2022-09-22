A community rally is being held over the Idaho State Dept. of Agriculture’s proposed ban on CBD products for pets. The department sent out a memo on July 20 that stated: “Effective Nov. 1, 2022, ISDA will be inspecting for hemp and hemp-derived animal feeds and remedies. These products are not legal in Idaho, and if found on or after Nov. 1, 2022, will be subject to a stop sale and further action from the department.”
This didn’t sit well with the owner of Bark n’ Purr, Jen Willett who said if we lose these products, odds are we won’t be able to get them back. In a press release The National Animal Supplement Council, stated that they will co-host a community rally with Bark n’ Purr on Saturday, Sept. 24 at 1 p.m. The rally is at Bark n’ Purr located at 1036 S. Vista Ave. in Boise.
“The NASC, as well as Bark n’ Purr owner Jen Willett, oppose this decision for a number of reasons,” stated the release, “including the potential negative economic impact removal of these products could have on Idaho-based businesses that manufacture and market them, as well as the potential harm that could befall animals if their owners are no longer able to access the products their pets rely on for a variety of health and wellness reasons.”
The NASC President, Bill Bookout said that to remove hemp- derived products from the shelves is the wrong answer and doing so, “paves the way for a black-market industry populated by unscrupulous suppliers hawking questionable products that could actually end up harming the animals pet owners are trying to help. Or, pet owners may turn to human products that aren’t formulated for pets, or that contain THC and are not safe for animals. There is simply no basis for taking away pet owners’ access to quality products supplied by responsible companies.”
Willett said that many owners use the products to help their pets and that she and her husband asked other business owners if they had seen the memo. She said many had not and out of over 100 stores in the Treasure Valley that sell the products they could only find about 10 owners that were aware of the new proposal. The goal of the rally is to raise awareness. Willett is also hoping for a sit down with Gov. Brad Little to discuss the possibility of stopping the move until the legislators are back in office. That way, the products might stay on the shelves until 2023 and that would give them a chance to raise more awareness and explain their position.
At this time CBD products are available to people in the state of Idaho but Willett said people in the vet industry do not usually recommend CBD products unless clients ask.
“There are a lot of pet owners out there looking for help,” said Willett, “and there are a lot of stories that come from owners about how these products have been able to help. There are zero recorded adverse reactions to CBD products in pets.”
Willett said all of the CBD products they sell are third party tested for animals and she’s concerned that if they are taken off of the shelves people may turn to products made for human consumption that could do more harm than good.
The Idaho Department of Agriculture could not be reached for questions at the time of publication.