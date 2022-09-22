IMG_1403.jpg

A rally in response to the Idaho State Dept. of Agriculture’s proposed ban on CBD products for pets is set for Saturday, Sept. 24 at Bark n’ Purr.

A community rally is being held over the Idaho State Dept. of Agriculture’s proposed ban on CBD products for pets. The department sent out a memo on July 20 that stated: “Effective Nov. 1, 2022, ISDA will be inspecting for hemp and hemp-derived animal feeds and remedies. These products are not legal in Idaho, and if found on or after Nov. 1, 2022, will be subject to a stop sale and further action from the department.”

This didn’t sit well with the owner of Bark n’ Purr, Jen Willett who said if we lose these products, odds are we won’t be able to get them back. In a press release The National Animal Supplement Council, stated that they will co-host a community rally with Bark n’ Purr on Saturday, Sept. 24 at 1 p.m. The rally is at Bark n’ Purr located at 1036 S. Vista Ave. in Boise.

