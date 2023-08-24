As punctuation marks go, the semicolon is often misunderstood and people may use it with hesitation. But according to Project Semicolon, a nonprofit dedicated to suicide prevention, the symbol has a simple, pure and universal meaning. “A semicolon is used when an author could’ve chosen to end their sentence, but chose not to. The author is you and the sentence is your life.”
The Idaho Crisis and Suicide Hotline is hosting its ninth Semicolon Tattoo Fundraiser at Resurrected Tattoo, 610 N. Orchard St. in Boise on Saturday, Sept. 2. The event is from noon to 9 p.m.; anyone in line at 9 will still be able to get a tattoo.
Most, if not all, of the tattoo artists at Resurrected participate. The artists there have supported the fundraiser every year but one. The tattoos are small — none larger than a 50-cent piece — and at $50 affordable for most everyone. The record number of tattoos so far is 200 — they hope to beat that this year. And every penny counts. All the money raised goes to “ensure that a trained crisis responder can provide a caring connection to a person in a mental health crisis, or at risk of suicide,” said Idaho Crisis and Suicide Hotline Director Lee Flinn.
This will be tattoo artist Abraham Osuna’s second Semicolon event. “Last year I did it,” he said. It was a moving experience — but also “it’s kinda sad,” Osuna said. Many people who come to get a tattoo have had an experience with suicide in their life — either through someone they knew and loved or through a near death experience of their own. Getting tattooed with the universal suicide prevention symbol can be a powerful experience and many feel compelled to tell the stories of why they came. And listening to those stories is part of what makes being a tattoo artist “so rewarding,” said Osuna. He said he also tattooed a number of older people who may have had reservations about getting a tattoo — and the semicolon was their first. “But it was something they could do for good and it was meaningful and they were all so happy and proud about it.” He said he did about 20 tattoos during last year’s event. “I’m sure I could have busted out more of them — but if somebody’s there to talk, I want to provide for them that space to do so.”
The semicolon storyThe practice of getting a semicolon tattoo was started in 2013 by Wisconsonian Amy Bleuel who got a tattoo in honor of her father who died by suicide in 2003. Bleuel had her own history of tragedy and a trail of abuse, illness and mental illness. She ended up “completing.” But the semicolon tattoo and the symbol’s meaning has only deepened by the number of people who have either killed themselves or those who are survivors. And of course, all of their families and friends who are also affected.
Suicide by the numbersAccording to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there was a record number of suicides nationally in 2022 — 49,449. That’s close to double the number in 2000. The majority, about 60%, are white males. The most common method is by gun at 54.6 %, followed by suffocation or hanging at 25.8%, poisoning/overdoses at 11.6% and “other means” at 8%.
In Idaho, suicide is listed as the ninth leading cause of death. The Idaho Crisis and Suicide Hotline hopes to help those numbers decrease and disappear. Through community outreach and education in addition to answering often desperate calls for help, 24/7. Between April 1 and June 30, The Idaho Crisis and Suicide Hotline answered more than 121,000 calls, texts or chats to “help seekers” from ages 6 to 101, according to the hotline’s 2023 second quarter impact report. In addition to being on call for calls, the hotline provides suicide prevention training and community outreach. But answering calls is the main mission. And the objectives are simple: to keep them safe for now. When someone calls the hotline, “a trained crisis responder evaluates the person’s situation, conducts a suicide and homicide safety assessment, helps the person identify personal strengths and reasons to live and assists the help-seeker by creating a safety plan and/or providing support,” according to the report.
It’s personalFull disclosure: I have been a call responder at the hotline for more than six years, first as a volunteer, and now, with 988 requirements, I am an employee. I work there one day a week. It is my heart’s work. Yes, some days are really, really, really hard. But every time I get through a tough time and the person at the other end of the line says “thank you,” that is the reward. As the author of their story, they chose not to end their sentence. Did I help? Maybe. Maybe. … I got my semicolon tattoo about five years ago. It didn’t really hurt, just felt like a bit of scratching. It didn’t take long. I think mine took about 10 minutes. And now, it’s a constant reminder, right there on my left wrist: don’t stop — continue.
I asked fellow hotline worker Harrison Davis if he could talk about his experience and why he got his semicolon tattoo. the following has been gently edited.
Why did you get a semicolon tattoo?
I got my semicolon tattoo because I wanted to continue being there for people who need it outside of work. It’s a symbol of continuity, and I wanted to show people that I’m a safe person to talk to about heavy things like suicide — that they can continue, and I’d like to help them do so.
What does it mean to you?
I got the tattoo on the ditch of my right arm (the front side of the elbow), where people typically inject intravenous drugs. I chose that placement because I have too many friends who are battling addiction, which is often coupled with suicidal ideation. I left the upper portion of my semicolon unfilled to represent the dichotomy between life and death, relapse and recovery, and connection and isolation. I think it’s important to give people an outlet to express themselves, and too often people feel alone in what they’re going through. The hope is that when people see my tattoo, they ask about it, and if they ever find themselves in a situation where they feel alone, they will remember that I am somebody they can reach out to.
Has your tattoo ever sparked a conversation about suicide?
People don’t often ask me about it, but a friend who happened to be battling addiction did one time. He saw it in the ditch of my arm, a familiar spot to him, and asked what it was. After I told him, he seemed to be a bit taken aback and then got kind of quiet. I left the conversation where it was because we were in too public of a place to get into it. Later, however, he did reach out and we were able to talk more about it.
Why do you think getting a semicolon tattoo matters?
I think the tattoo matters because it raises awareness to an issue that is often swept under the rug. It provides an opportunity for a dialogue to unfold. Even if it rarely happens; once is enough.
If you, or someone you know, is in crisis and/or thinking about suicide, Call: 988. “Your story isn’t over yet.”