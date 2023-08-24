Support Local Journalism


As punctuation marks go, the semicolon is often misunderstood and people may use it with hesitation. But according to Project Semicolon, a nonprofit dedicated to suicide prevention, the symbol has a simple, pure and universal meaning. “A semicolon is used when an author could’ve chosen to end their sentence, but chose not to. The author is you and the sentence is your life.”

The Idaho Crisis and Suicide Hotline is hosting its ninth Semicolon Tattoo Fundraiser at Resurrected Tattoo, 610 N. Orchard St. in Boise on Saturday, Sept. 2. The event is from noon to 9 p.m.; anyone in line at 9 will still be able to get a tattoo.


