Fifty minutes.
It's the length of an average TV drama episode, almost enough time to listen to Madonna's album "Like a Prayer" from start to finish — and it is about how long it takes residents of Boise to get across Idaho's border and into Ontario, Oregon.
The trip from Boise to Ontario is a simple one — hop on I-84, drive west for just over 50 miles and voila, you have arrived. Ontario is not known as an arts and entertainment mecca and the drive there isn't all that scenic, but the town has one thing that seems to be enticing Idahoans to flock there in droves — legal weed.
It's been about four years since Ontario opened up its first marijuana dispensary on July 26, 2019 and today, the city has roughly one dispensary for every 1,000 residents. That may be because Ontario residents are not the only customers in these shops.
While the data is anecdotal, this reporter recently made three trips to Ontario and counted the number of Idaho vs. Oregon and other license plates in five dispensary parking lots to get an idea of how many Idahoans are making that trek.
WEEDOLOGY
Weedology was the first dispensary to open in Ontario. I visited the shop on Monday, June 12, Thursday, June 15 and Saturday, June 17 and, without fail, there were always more cars in the parking lot with Idaho license plates than Oregon plates. I counted the license plates in a 15-minute time lapse and over those three days, there were 18 from Idaho and only four from Oregon.
“(Weedology) is the first shop you see when you take the exit so I just automatically come here,” said Alex, a Weedology customer who had just made the drive from Mountain Home. Alex asked to only go by his first name. “It’s already a pretty inconvenient trip so I’m just trying to get it over with.”
Weedology is located immediately after the Ontario exit — the store’s massive sign can be seen from the freeway prior to exiting. The store is as close to Idaho’s border as one can get.
It's a lucrative business. In 2020, the first full year of operation for Ontario’s dispensaries, the city took in $1.8 million in tax revenue, according to a June 15 New York Times article by Kurtis Lee — and that revenue is coming directly from Idahoans.
“Our cannabis market caters almost exclusively to Idaho residents,” said Ontario’s mayor, Debbie Folden in the NYT article. “This has been an economic boom unlike any this city has seen.”
THE BUD HOUSE
The parking lot of the Bud House is a lot smaller than many other dispensaries, and also consistently more empty. This is not because the shop isn’t getting customers though; it’s because their customers never leave their cars.
The Bud House is one of a handful of dispensaries in Ontario that have a drive-thru window — much like a drive-thru pharmacy, customers give their information through a window and are then passed their “medicine” through a sliding drawer. With the parking lot empty, I had to count as people came and went through the drive-thru and I found that still, most customers were coming from Idaho.
I counted three Idaho plates on Monday, five on Thursday and nine on Saturday — over the same period of time, only five vehicles from Oregon came through.
NECTAR
Nectar is slightly further from the highway exit than the other dispensaries, but is still less than a five minute drive into town. Interestingly, every Idaho plate counted over all three days, 13 in total, was a 2C plate from Canyon County. Only four from Oregon.
“I make the drive out here probably once a month or so,” said Jaycob, a resident of Middleton who also asked to go by first name only. “Sometimes I stock up so I don’t have to come back as soon but I get a little nervous taking that much (marijuana) back across state lines.”
TREASURE VALLEY CANNABIS COMPANY
Treasure Valley Cannabis Company (TVCC) is another popular dispensary in Ontario, located just one block from Nectar. TVCC was one of the first dispensaries to open in Ontario and is also one of the largest in town.
My first trip to TVCC, on Monday wasn’t too busy, with only four Idaho cars and three from Oregon. Then, on Thursday there were 10 Idaho plates and only one Oregon. Finally, on Saturday there were 17 cars from Idaho and three from Oregon. In total, there were over four times as many Idaho plates as there were Oregon plates. There was also one car from New York and one from California.
Idahoans may be TVCC's primary market — the store even offers a 25% discount to "Idaho friends" who carpool with at least three people.
“It’s definitely annoying to have to drive an hour to get weed, but it’s also a lot less sketchy than trying to buy it off of anyone in Boise,” said Nicole, who also asked to go by first name only, a Boise State student who was visiting TVCC. “Usually I try to come with a group of friends so it’s not quite as boring.”
TOP CROP
Of all of the dispensaries this reporter visited, Top Crop was always by far the busiest, with the parking lot full of red, white and blue Idaho plates. Over the course of three visits, I counted 48 Idaho license plates and just 14 Oregon plates.
One Boise resident, first name Jada, brings her whole family along to make a mini road trip out of the "errand." She and her husband restock their supply at Top Crop roughly once a month — each time they load up on roadtrip snacks (which easily transition to munchy snacks, they said, should there be leftovers). They enjoy the drive with their 10-year-old daughter.
"We're already coming over here pretty regularly," Jada said. "We may as well make it a fun trip and use it as an excuse to get out of the house … (These trips) were honestly highlights … during the pandemic."
When asked if she had any concerns about bringing weed back into Idaho, Jada said that she doesn’t speed on her way back and "feels confident in her ability to get away with it."
Traffic stops and arrests
In Idaho, possession of three ounces or less or marijuana is classified as a misdemeanor, punishable by up to a year in jail and a fine of $1,000. Possession of more than three ounces but less than a pound is punishable by up to five years in jail and a $10,000 fine. Anything above one pound, which is significantly more than can be legally purchased at any one dispensary, has a minimum sentence of one year in jail and a fine of $5,000.
From June 14, 2022, to June 14, 2023, the Idaho State Police (ISP) conducted 115 traffic stops along I-84 in Payette County, the roughly 20 mile stretch of road connecting Fruitland to Ontario. Of those stops, 18 of them resulted in a citation being issued and nine resulted in an arrest, according to Angela Shumway, office services coordinator for ISP District 3. Out of the nine arrests, only one of them specifically cited possession of marijuana.
When I went to Ontario on Saturday, June 17, I noted there was one ISP officer stationed just across the border inside of Idaho, but that was the only one I saw throughout three trips. Idaho residents make the trip across the border everyday and, for the most part, don’t get caught. Many Idahoans have become so accustomed to making the trip, they say they forget that they’re even breaking the law.
“I’m not really worried; everyone does it,” Nicole said. “I know it’s technically a crime, but weed is legal in most states anyways. Idaho just really needs to catch up so I can stop wasting gas driving over here.”