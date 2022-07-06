BOISE — The Nampa school board voted to remove 22 books from the districts libraries on Monday May, 11.On Wednesday July, 6 the ACLU of Idaho sent public records requests to the Board of Trustees and Nampa School District Superintendent Gregg Russell asking for any communication related to the removal of the books.
“Our records request is very specific. We are requesting materials to better understand the process and justification the Trustees used to remove these 22 books from District library shelves,” said ACLU of Idaho Legal Director Aadika Singh. Early evidence suggests that the Trustees used an ad hoc process and ignored the advice of librarians and teachers and removed these books because they express ideas related to race, gender, and sexuality and contain views by authors and characters who are members of racial or sexual minority groups. If that’s true, the Trustees have abused their power and are likely violating the First Amendment of the United States Constitution.”
In a press release, the ACLU said that the Nampa School District made its decision after one parent complained, rather than following regular and unbiased procedures. Additionally, that the books removed, "contain references to race, gender and sexuality."
The books that were removed are:
“Kite Runner,” by Khaled Hosseini; “Leah on the Offbeat,” by Becky Albertalli; “The Prince and the Dressmaker,” by Jen Wang; “Thirteen Reasons Why,” by Jay Asher; “The 57 Bus,” by Dashka Slater; “Drama,” by Raina Telgemeier; “Looking for Alaska,” by John Green; “The Bluest Eye,” by Toni Morrison; “The Handmaid’s Tale,” by Margaret Atwood; “l8r, g8r,” by Lauren Myracle; “Out of Darkness,” by Ashley Hope Perez; “The Perks of Being a Wallflower,” by Stephen Chbosky; “Crank,” by Ellen Hopkins; “The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-time Indian;” by Sherman Alexie; “City of Heavenly Fire,” by Cassandra Clare; “Clockwork Princess,” by Cassanrda Clare; “Eleanor and Park,” by Rainbow Rowell; “Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close,” by Jonathan Safran Foer; “Sold,” by Patricia McCormick; “Speak,” by Laurie Halse Anderson; “33 Snowfish,” by Adam Rapp; and “It’s Perfectly Normal: Changing Bodies, Growing Up, Sex, and Sexual Health,” by Robie H. Harris.
For more information people can go to ACLU Idaho's website at acluidaho.org.