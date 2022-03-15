At around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 15 at St. Luke’s Boise Medical Center, a few dozen people protested. The protest was about "the medical kidnapping" of Cyrus, a 10-month-old baby, from his parents, Marissa and Levi Anderson, on March 1. Meridian police officers had intervened after they received a referral from the Idaho Dept. of Health and Welfare that the baby had been determined to be “suffering from severe malnourishment” and was at risk of injury or death. The Andersons had canceled an appointment with Idaho Child and Welfare and had refused to let officers check on the baby.
Also at 1:30, the medical center was put on lockdown due to "a credible security threat," according to a press release from Christine Myron, public relations manager for St. Luke’s.
Additionally, Emergency Medical Services were temporarily diverted to other hospitals, according to the medical center spokesperson. “With the safety of patients and staff as its priority, St. Luke’s is grateful to local law enforcement for their support and response to today’s security incident."
Another press release at 2:30 p.m. declared the lockdown over.
Ammon Bundy, who is running for governor of Idaho as an independent, was arrested on Saturday, March 12 in conjunction with the Anderson family's case. At that time, he was charged with trespassing at St. Luke's Meridian Medical Center. Bundy was not at Tuesday's protest.
The protesters, mostly adults, carried signs with messages such as “Honor Your Oath” and “Mother + Baby 24/7.” Several children were also there. Many gathered on the sidewalk of East Bannock Street in front of the hospital. The protest lasted a few hours. By 4:30 p.m., with rain drizzling down, most had left.
Bundy, known as an anti-government activist and agitator has been arrested for trespassing among other charges, before. He is currently on trial at Ada County Magistrate Court, charged with violating a ban prohibiting him from entering the Idaho State Capitol. He is also well known for participating in armed standoffs with law enforcement, notably at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge in Oregon in 2016, which left one man dead. He was acquitted of federal conspiracy and weapons charges stemming from the wildlife refuge takeover. He was also previously involved in a similar incident on federal land near his family’s ranch in Nevada in 2014.