On Wednesday, Feb. 16, the animal rights organization People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), issued a press release urging shoppers to steer clear of Albertsons in light of a whistleblower who alleged that the grocer's duck supplier Culver Duck Farms, "the second-largest duck slaughterer in the country," was engaged in inhumane practices.
“This whistleblower paints a picture of unabated suffering at this duck farm, with birds smothered to death and ground up alive,” said PETA Executive Vice President Tracy Reiman. “As PETA urges Culver Duck Farms’ customers to reexamine their ties to this company, we remind the public that the only humane meal is a vegan one.”
The organization said it had sent a letter to Albertsons President and CEO Vivek Sankaran, asking that he reexamine the company’s relationship with the duck supplier.
Boise Weekly reached out to Albertsons for a response and received this statement:
"Albertsons Companies is committed to upholding high animal welfare standards across all areas of our business, and we take allegations of animal-cruelty or violations of our policies seriously. We are in the process of investigating this situation."
Boise Weekly also reached out to Culver Duck Farms' general manager Sean Smith about the whistleblower's allegations.
While Smith didn't specifically answer the whistleblower's claims, he included a letter dated Feb. 18 which was sent to customers (attached) about the company's ongoing dedication to "zero-tolerance policy for abuse against any duck or any animal."
In addition, the company has instituted its own internal whistleblower program, among other measures, said Smith.
"Our mission is to ensure the physical, emotional, and behavioral needs of our ducks are met. This is a five-step program that ensures our ducks are free from hunger and thirst, free from discomfort in their living environment, free from pain, injury, or disease, free from fear and stress, and free to express normal behavior."
PETA, whose motto reads, in part, that “animals are not ours to eat,” said in the press release it has also sent letters to other companies identified as customers of Culver's, including Southeastern Grocers (parent company of Winn-Dixie and other chains). For more information visit the website: peta.org.