Bel Starnes, a protester with PETA, gives out free cold brews with oat milk at 7 a.m. Thursday, June 23 at the Starbucks at 11211 W. Fairview Ave. She has been a part of PETA for 11 months and also participated in protests at the Starbucks headquarters in Seattle.
PETA, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, has protested for several months against Starbucks charging more for vegan milk versus dairy milk. These protests have occurred across the country, from award-winning actor James Cromwell gluing his hand to a counter in New York to PETA members currently holding a protest for over 100 days at the Starbucks headquarters in Seattle.
“Most locations charge up to 80 cents extra to choose the vegan milk option over the dairy,” said Amber Canavan, assistant manager of campaigns with PETA. “It's a significant charge, especially when Starbucks claims to be environmentally friendly, but farm animals, including those on dairy farms, produce like 1.6 billion tons of manure every year and the dairy industry is a significant contributor to climate change.”
The protest came to Boise at 7 a.m. Thursday, June 23 at the Starbucks at 11211 W. Fairview Ave. For this protest, Bel Starnes, an activist with PETA, gave out free Nitro Cold Brews with Oat Milk Mocha, a vegan cold brew coffee from Rise Brewing Co.
“Starbucks should be encouraging customers,” said Starnes, “to choose animal-friendly vegan milks that are better for animals, our health and the environment, instead of penalizing them with a vegan surcharge.”
She gave out around 10 cold brews and held a sign that said, “Free Vegan Lattes” and had another sign that said, “Stop the Plant-Based Milk Surcharge.” Starnes, from Seattle, has been a part of PETA for 11 months and participated in the protests at the Starbucks headquarter.
To learn more about the protests, go to PETA’s website: peta.org.