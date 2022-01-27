The Inconvenient Truth
Interfaith Sanctuary is aware that a group of residents experiencing homelessness are holding a protest next to the Old Courthouse in downtown Boise. This demonstration began over a week ago, just as Interfaith Sanctuary reached its overflow capacity during subfreezing temperatures. Our organization has since received inquiries about how Interfaith Sanctuary is responding to the local rise in homelessness.
The demand for low-barrier shelter beds typically varies based on season. What we've seen in the last two years is that this need is increasing on a year-round basis. This demand is due to the lack of available and accessible beds in our community. Anecdotally, our staff has seen more guests at Interfaith Sanctuary experiencing homelessness for the first time this winter than in recent years. As the weather got colder, Interfaith Sanctuary and Corpus Christi House opened heated tents on our properties for daytime use. Eventually, as the weather became wet, our organizations partnered to operate the Warm-Up Daytime Shelter at 511 S. Americana Blvd.
This warming space provides case management, supportive services and safety from the cold for people who are experiencing homelessness. But over the New Year, an expanded need for overnight shelter grew apparent when a snowstorm hit. The city of Boise asked Interfaith Sanctuary to quickly develop a program for overnight overflow shelter for inclement weather conditions for anybody experiencing homelessness in Boise because there were not enough low-barrier beds to keep people inside.
In a single day, our organization and leadership at Our Path Home developed, implemented, and secured funding for the Inclement Weather Emergency Overflow Program. As the weather improved, the burden on our shelter system lessened slightly. However, on January 15, the need in our community was apparent as our staff had to turn away nearly 20 guests after our facility reached capacity.
Our staff could not remember the last time they had to turn away such a large group of people on a cold night. It was traumatizing for everyone involved. “It was heartbreaking to tell people they have to sleep outside while they are crying, we did what we could,” said Alexys Stimpson, a case manager at Interfaith Sanctuary. The following morning, our community gathered over 30 sleeping bags for use in the propane-heated tent on our shelter's back end. The Idaho Office of Emergency Management later provided 15 army cots to help create more comfort for those staying in the tent.
We immediately reviewed existing procedures to address this crisis with the resources our shelter has available. Each night, our staff coordinates with the case management team at another shelter system to determine who on our waitlist is able to use that system and who cannot. If a guest cannot or does not want to utilize another system and Interfaith Sanctuary’s shelter is full, then we offer them a place in one of two heated tents or the portable classroom we use for daytime programming. If a guest requires a level of care that staff has to monitor overnight, then we shuffle guests around to meet that need.
Interfaith Sanctuary is the only low-barrier shelter in Boise. We don’t have enough space to serve every person in need right now. The demonstrators at the Old Courthouse are asking for our leaders to act and address the limited availability of low-barrier shelter and affordable housing in our community. Based on what Interfaith Sanctuary is witnessing right now, these protesters are not wrong in their observations or requests. We need to all work together on immediate solutions.
—Jodi Peterson-Stigers, Executive Director, Interfaith Sanctuary Community Housing