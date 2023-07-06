Support Local Journalism


When the world shut down due to the pandemic it brought on endless hardships for many. With so much pain and struggle, it can be easy to overlook all of the good in humanity that was highlighted by the pandemic — the City of Good nonprofit is a great example of how the pandemic brought out the best in some people.

CITY OF GOODCity of Good is a nonprofit that was launched in Boise in early 2020, a time when many kitchens and restaurants were closing down because of COVID-19. It was founded by the chef and co-owner of Kin and recent James Beard recipient, Kris Komori and local restaurateur Dave Krick. The two designed the nonprofit to help get food to those in need while simultaneously keeping restaurant workers employed.


