When the world shut down due to the pandemic it brought on endless hardships for many. With so much pain and struggle, it can be easy to overlook all of the good in humanity that was highlighted by the pandemic — the City of Good nonprofit is a great example of how the pandemic brought out the best in some people.
CITY OF GOODCity of Good is a nonprofit that was launched in Boise in early 2020, a time when many kitchens and restaurants were closing down because of COVID-19. It was founded by the chef and co-owner of Kin and recent James Beard recipient, Kris Komori and local restaurateur Dave Krick. The two designed the nonprofit to help get food to those in need while simultaneously keeping restaurant workers employed.
“We don’t want this to feel like a handout,” Komori said. “We want people experiencing food insecurity to feel excited by what they receive, and, by adding more local and seasonal stuff, we hope to broaden their palate and knowledge of food.”
In order to distribute food, City of Good has several distinct programs including the fuel kits program and the food pantry project.
The fuel kits program is divided into two parts — weekend fuel kits and senior fuel kits. Weekend fuel kits include six nutritious meals prepared by Certified Kitchen & Bakery and Roots Zero Waste Market. The fuel kits are delivered on Fridays to every child staying at the Interfaith Sanctuary shelter in Boise.
In fall of 2022, City of Good expanded the fuel kits program to include senior fuel kits after partnering with Southwest Idaho Area 3 Senior Services. Senior fuel kits are weekly meals brought to low income seniors (60+) who have barriers to accessing food. The program has given out over 2,000 meals to seniors since it started.
“Our lives are within the four walls of our home as my loved one is bed-bound and cannot be left alone … so these meals are such a blessing,” said one senior fuel kit recipient who prefers to remain anonymous. “They give us a new activity to share, something fun to unwrap and explore in conversation.”
The food pantry project is another way that City of Good gets food to those who need it. Every other week the nonprofit fills community pantries at Boise Public Schools with fresh produce and shelf-stable goods — for free at anytime.
“We aren’t just providing food for kids — their whole family can shop at these pantries,” said Britt Udesen, executive director of City of Good. “We’ve worked really hard to understand what families want to see in the pantry to make sure that people feel welcome and seen in their community.”
LOCAL FOOD INSECURITYDespite common misconceptions, food insecurity is not a small problem or one contained to third-world countries and rural communities — and the situation was only worsened by the pandemic. According to Udesen, many of the children receiving fuel kits at Interfaith Sanctuary are students of the Boise School District.
In the Boise School District roughly 9% of all students are considered food insecure, with the rate at some schools as high as 90%, said Udesen, citing a 2021 study by Feeding America.
While children are a major concern for City of Good, the nonprofit also focuses on assisting another vulnerable population — senior citizens.
“The senior population is one of our populations with a growing need,” Udesen said. She said that the study also found that close to 5% of Idaho’s seniors are experiencing food insecurity, a slight increase from the year prior.
GLOBAL GARDENSAddressing food insecurity is a primary goal for City of Good and this doesn’t just include handing out meals — City of Good is involved in many parts of the supply chain to help keep the process running as smoothly and sustainably as possible.
One of the main ways the nonprofit did so was through a partnership with Global Gardens, a program of the Idaho Office for Refugees. Global Gardens assists local refugee farmers in a number of different ways, including providing training, renting plots at a discount and helping them sell their crops.
“We try and take everything we can off of the farmers’ plates so they don’t have to be the typical jack of all trades that most small farmers are up against,” said Benjamin Brock, Global Gardens program manager. “They get to just focus on being a farmer.”
Many of the farmers who work with Global Gardens sell their crops at farmers markets each week, but there is always produce leftover. The City of Good helps with that, too.
Every Monday, after the markets are over, the Idaho Foodbank and City of Good purchase all of the leftover produce from Global Gardens at a discounted rate, which is then distributed through programs. Not only does this divert food away from the landfill, it also guarantees weekly income for Global Garden’s refugee farmers and gets fresh, quality produce to those who otherwise may be unable to afford it.
“I’m incredibly impressed with how well this nonprofit collaborates and gets the job done,” Lea Rainey, co-owner of Roots Zero Waste Market, said. “I sincerely hope the community supports City of Good so they can continue to expand their impact with restaurants, growers and neighbors in need.”
MONTHLY GIVING CIRCLEWhile the pandemic is what sparked the creation of City of Good, the nonprofit has no plans on going anywhere, regardless of the pandemic’s status.
“We may have started as an emergency response organization, but we have really become a trusted partner in the community,” Udesen said. “We know that food security and the need for sustainable food systems are pervasive and ongoing issues, so we’re here for the long haul.”
To continue providing food and resources to the local community, City of Good needs support. On June 19, City of Good started the Monthly Giving Program which is a way for people to support the nonprofit on a regular basis by opting into an automatic monthly donation.
The starting rate for the program is a donation of $6.75 month, or as Udesen put it, “the price of one really good cold brew,” which is enough for City of Good to purchase a full meal for someone in need. Giving rates go up incrementally to $900, or you can enter a custom amount to donate.
Everyone who signs up for the Monthly Giving Program will receive an impact report each month to see how their donation is being used to help the community.
“I love the idea of creating relationship with our donors,” Udesen said. “It means we get to build this strong coalition of neighbors who care about a sustainable food system.”