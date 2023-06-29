State Legislature

Marijuana is illegal in any form in Idaho.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Idaho, Indiana, Nebraska, Kansas and Tennessee. These are the states in which marijuana in any form is illegal.

Thirty-eight states have legalized the medical use of marijuana and according to a May 31 story in U.S. News and World Report, 23 states have enacted legislation to legalize recreational use of marijuana.


Recommended for you

Load comments