Idaho, Indiana, Nebraska, Kansas and Tennessee. These are the states in which marijuana in any form is illegal.
Thirty-eight states have legalized the medical use of marijuana and according to a May 31 story in U.S. News and World Report, 23 states have enacted legislation to legalize recreational use of marijuana.
While the use of marijuana in Idaho is still taboo, a bill to either legalize it for medical or recreational use has been brought before the legislature. In 2023, House Health and Welfare Chairman John Vander Woude introduced House Bill 370, the Idaho Medical Cannabis Act, as a personal bill. But because it was introduced outside of the traditional committee process it had no chance of passing.
Tawni Smith, a local downtown Boise bartender and surgical assistant said she believes legalizing marijuana in Idaho should be a done deal. And just because it's illegal in the state, that doesn't seem to stop people from using it —there is evidence of it being used everywhere, she said.
“You can smell it (marijuana) downtown for sure,” said Smith, adding that she believes legalizing it in some form could be helpful — and fun. “It can provide a safer way to help people; but everything in moderation.”
Joe Evans, treasurer for “Kind Idaho,” a medical marijuana consortium, supports the legalization of medical marijuana and believes there are health and economic benefits that override any downsides.
“Nearly 70% of Idaho residents support this,” said Evans. He believes that if marijuana were legalized, “(many would) finally have access to the medicine they really need.”
Evans said that marijuana as a medicine can help all kinds of people, ranging from veterans who suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder, to those with chronic pain.
He pointed to Ontario, the closest location to purchase marijuana legally, and said it makes up nearly 10% of all of Oregon’s legal weed sales. Why should we let Oregon reap all the benefits?
“We can make this an Idaho industry and take care of ourselves,” said Evans. “There is a need for it.”
While the fight to legalize marijuana in Idaho is seemingly going nowhere, “Kind Idaho” continues its efforts to gather support and to be heard by state legislators.
The organization urges people to vote in local elections, going beyond single issue votes and voting for what they find truly matters to them, and adding their voices to legalize marijuana in Idaho.