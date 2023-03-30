Boise Farmers Market.jpg

The Boise Farmers Market opens for the 2023 season on Saturday, April 1.

The Boise Farmers Market opens the new 2023 market season Saturday, April 1 at 1500 Shoreline Dr. in Boise. According to a BFM press release, on opening day shoppers can expect over 60 Idaho farmers, ranchers and producers offering locally-sourced vegetables, meats, dairy, baked goods and prepared foods, plus ready-to-eat food and drinks.

Boise City Council President and current acting Mayor Holli Woodings will be the honorary bell ringer, opening the market at 9 a.m., said the release. “The Boise Farmers Market is such a connection point for our community," said Woodings. "It creates those healthy connections between farmers, food producers and customers, and on a broader scale it connects our economy to the land, climate and environment.”


