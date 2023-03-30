The Boise Farmers Market opens the new 2023 market season Saturday, April 1 at 1500 Shoreline Dr. in Boise. According to a BFM press release, on opening day shoppers can expect over 60 Idaho farmers, ranchers and producers offering locally-sourced vegetables, meats, dairy, baked goods and prepared foods, plus ready-to-eat food and drinks.
Boise City Council President and current acting Mayor Holli Woodings will be the honorary bell ringer, opening the market at 9 a.m., said the release. “The Boise Farmers Market is such a connection point for our community," said Woodings. "It creates those healthy connections between farmers, food producers and customers, and on a broader scale it connects our economy to the land, climate and environment.”
Executive Director Amber Beierle said this season will celebrate the local food community. “The market is a unifying community hub. Our market bridges rural and urban spaces through quality food and products made by local, trusted farmers, ranchers, and makers.”
The Boise Farmers Market Drive-thru lets shoppers place orders on Tuesday and Wednesday in the online store, then pick up their order on Saturday in the drive-thru lane. Boise Farmers Market Walk-thru shoppers can take advantage of open-air shopping at the market on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., rain or shine.
BFM accepts SNAP/EBT. Those eligible can stretch their money with the Double Up Food Bucks program with up to $20 extra dollars at the market. Market vendors also accept cash, debit and credit cards. The market runs April through October.
Since 2013, the Boise Farmers Market has championed local food, cultivating new farmers, incubating new food ideas and creating a community space to learn about food and sustainability. Learn more at theboisefarmersmarket.com.