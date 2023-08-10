A group of Treasure Valley teens continue to position themselves as staunch advocates for the expansion of rooftop solar.
That stance has pitted the high school students, members of the Idaho Climate Justice League, which is affiliated with the Sierra Club, against policy changes by Idaho Power that the students claim are efforts to reduce the accessibility of solar for individual homeowners.
League members hosted an event Saturday at Cherie Buckner-Webb Park in Boise to draw attention to two proposals by the power company that could affect the installation of rooftop solar systems.
The group wrote an open letter addressed to the CEO of Idaho Power to express their concerns. Student speakers included: Nicholas Thomas, senior at Boise High; Anise Welty, sophomore at Borah High; Nikita Thomas, senior at Boise High and Sherlyn Mesillas, senior at Capitol High.
“We’ve been organizing and advocating for clean energy solutions, and we are asking you to make decisions to reduce climate pollution and stabilize customer bills while providing economic and environmental benefits to our communities,” Nicholas Thomas said, reading from the letter at the event.
The first of the electric company’s proposals is asking to increase overall electricity rates by 8.61%, according to a news release from the Idaho Public Utilities Commission. The second proposes cutting the export credit rate, the students’ letter said — the rate at which solar panel owners are credited for the energy they generate and provide back to the grid.
At Idaho Public Utilities Commission hearings last year, individuals and businesses from across Idaho expressed concerns that cutting the export credit rate could disincentivize people from installing rooftop solar, as previously reported by the Idaho Press.
In an emailed statement provided to Boise Weekly, Idaho Power Corporate Communications Specialist Jordan Rodriguez said that the company is proposing such changes because “reliability and affordability must come first for our customers.”
Rodriguez said that 98% of Idaho Power’s customers do not have rooftop solar, and are paying for an “unfair share of grid maintenance and improvement costs.”
“The changes we have proposed will update the credit so it is sustainable and fair for all customers,” the statement said.
But the students disagree. The company’s interest in lowering the export credit rate by 30% in the first year and more after that runs counter to the company’s commitment to a future free from fossil fuels, the students’ letter says.
“For a company that claims to believe in the value of clean energy, it’s quite interesting that when it comes to customers making their own energy, the environmental and public health benefits are suddenly hard to quantify,” said league member Thomas, reading the letter at the event.
The group also takes issue with the proposal to raise overall rates for all electricity customers, including those with rooftop solar, arguing in its letter that this could further whittle down savings for customers with solar panels, and could harm low-income customers while benefitting wealthier consumers.
“The choice is yours: are you going to prioritize people and the planet, or the amount of money in the pockets of you and your shareholders?” said Welty, another student in the league, reading from the letter.