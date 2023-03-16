Support Local Journalism


With the tagline “Idaho Women Come Up Short on Equal Pay Day,” the Southwest Idaho NOW Chapter issued a media release, rallying women to the “She Works Hard for the Money” call to action at the Idaho Statehouse.

At 1 p.m. on Monday, March 13, a crowd of about a hundred, mostly women, gathered on the second floor rotunda of the Idaho State Capitol. The event featured Idaho State Representative Sonia Galaviz, The Boise Women’s Chorus and the Southwest Idaho NOW President Cindy Thorngren.


