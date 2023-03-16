With the tagline “Idaho Women Come Up Short on Equal Pay Day,” the Southwest Idaho NOW Chapter issued a media release, rallying women to the “She Works Hard for the Money” call to action at the Idaho Statehouse.
At 1 p.m. on Monday, March 13, a crowd of about a hundred, mostly women, gathered on the second floor rotunda of the Idaho State Capitol. The event featured Idaho State Representative Sonia Galaviz, The Boise Women’s Chorus and the Southwest Idaho NOW President Cindy Thorngren.
The organization held the event to bring attention to and to help close the pay gap, as well as to mark Idaho Women’s Day.
“The Idaho State Seal was designed by a woman (Emma Edwards Green) and was accepted by the Legislature on March 14, 1891,” said Thorngren. Idaho is the only state with a state seal designed by a woman and March 14 is now known as Idaho Women’s Day. “We’re here to celebrate Idaho Women’s Day and Equal Pay Day,” Thorngren said, “and,” she paused for a beat and took in the room, “we’re here to ask for a raise.” The gathering burst into applause that reverberated in the rotunda.
The Boise Women’s Chorus then performed “This Little Light of Mine,” a prelude to a speech given by Idaho State Rep. Galaviz. Galaviz broke down the numbers. The National Women’s Law Center reports that women stand to lose over $10,000 a year compared to men, on average. “What does that mean in practical terms?” Galaviz asked. “It’s nine months of rent, 13 months of groceries and a year of childcare. What it is, is unacceptable.”
The Boise Women’s Chorus came back with a rousing song that beckoned listeners to heed the call. “What happens when a woman takes power, what happens when she won’t back down, what happens when she stands on her own two feet, what happens when she wears a crown … we rise above, we lead with love.”
About Women’s Equal Pay Day
Women’s Equal Pay Day is symbolic. It denotes how far into 2023 women must work to be paid what men were paid in 2022. Equal Pay Day 2023 is on March 14 to represent the current state of the gender pay gap: 84% for full-time workers and 77% for all workers (including part-time and seasonal).
According to the U.S. Census American Communities Survey, in 2019, the average median income for men in Idaho was around $49,000; for women it was about $37,000 — a gap of roughly $12,000. In 2021, Idaho women earned about 75 cents for every dollar earned by men. The National Women’s Law Center ranked Idaho 45th among states in 2021 for gender pay equity.
For women of color, the numbers are worse. Compared with white men with similar education, Black and Latina women with a bachelor’s degree have the largest gap at 65%, and Black women with advanced degrees earn 70% of what white men with advanced degrees earn.
The concentration of women in low-paying professions accounts for a part of the wage gap. But statistics indicate that women not only earned less across the board, but they earned less than men in nearly every profession, even those typically dominated by women.
For instance, women make up 89% of hairstylists and cosmetologists, but they earn just 79 cents for every dollar men make doing the same job. If a woman earns $40,000 a year, a man would earn $50,000.
At 59 percent, women account for more than half of accountants and auditors, yet they earn just 80% of what men make doing the same.
Women make up 71% of all surgical technicians, but they earn just 84 cents for every dollar a man makes in the same job.
Southwest Idaho NOW advocates three updates to Idaho’s 1969 Equal Pay Act: 1) transparency about salary ranges; 2) freedom to discuss pay in the workplace; and 3) paid family and medical leave.
Such measures, said the group, have been implemented in other states to help close the gender wage gap.
“The good news is, there are ways we can close the pay gap,” Thorngren said, in closing. “And maybe, just maybe we can do that here in Idaho. Finally, we need paid family leave.” At that, the room broke out in applause and shouts of “yeah.”