Mahija Menon, a United Nations resettlement associate has been visiting Boise for about month to learn about ways to improve the refugee resettlement process back home in Malaysia. Her last day was May 21; she was here as part of the American Council on Young Political Leaders program.

Menon works with the International Rescue Committee on refugee resettlement. This allows her to see the end stages of the process of resettlement. In Malaysia, Menon worked with refugees seeking asylum in Malaysia, but redirected refugees to other countries.


