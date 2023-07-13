The Idaho chapter of the Party for Socialism and Liberation (PSL) recently held a community teach-in to discuss the topic of racism and the related and ongoing investigation within the Boise Police Department. Above, PSL organizers at International Workers Day event.
The Idaho chapter of the Party for Socialism and Liberation (PSL) recently held a community teach-in to discuss the topic of racism and the related investigation within the Boise Police Department. The teach-in was held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 17 at the Dawson Taylor coffee shop on Eighth Street in downtown Boise. In addition, the group is holding weekly summer camps at the coffee shop through the month of July, Saturdays at 2 p.m.
In November 2022, Mayor Lauren McLean and the Boise City Council contracted with an independent, outside attorney and law firm, Michael Bromwich from Steptoe & Johnson in Washington, D.C., to investigate incidents involving former police Capt. Matthew Bryngelson. Bryngelson allegedly appeared under a fake name on the American Renaissance Conference’s speaker list and also posted racist comments on social media.
McLean said the investigation was also to look into whether Bryngelson or others used agency resources to “advance racist ideology.”
In May, Bromwich presented findings from the investigation to the council and suggested a number of changes to be instituted in the police force. At Tuesday’s Boise City council meeting, Boise Police Chief Ron Winegar outlined a multitude of steps he and his team plan to take based on Bromwich’s recommendations, including acquiring gear that automatically activates body cameras whenever a weapon is deployed and introducing annual performance reviews, among others.
Teach-in focuses on awarenessAt PSL’s teach-in, free and open to anyone interested, a discussion was led highlighting local and national examples of police being investigated for charges of racism or police brutality.
Morrighan Nyx, an organizer for the PSL said racist beliefs cannot be separated from interactions with community members.
“How can there ever be an objective interaction between officers who hold these beliefs and people of color in the community?” Nyx said. “Because if you believe these things, that will shape any interaction that you have with people of color.”
Around a half dozen members of the community met to discuss what can be done to address the charges of possible racism in the police department. During the conversation, people cited national examples between police and people of color that ended badly, such as those that resulted in the deaths of Tyre Nichols, George Floyd and Jordan Neely.
At the teach-in, the group passed out pamphlets addressing racism on police forces and how public funds are used. “Every single year, more and more funding is pumped into police budgets,” Nyx read from a pamphlet, “even when it’s shown over and over again that police are not effective at preventing violent crime or increasing safety for work.”
One community member, who goes by Nox, came after reading one of the pamphlets. Nox had been following stories of police racism across the nation, but said he was unaware of racism in the BPD before speaking with the PSL.
“In general, I’ve been trying to get myself more engaged with these sorts of things,” Nox said. “ … I wanted to get involved.”
The PSL said that continued increases in funding for police despite issues with racism and police brutality only exacerbate the problem and create a militarized police force that acts as an occupying force.
Nyx said that the teach-in was held to help raise awareness. The group believes the best way to address racism, corruption or brutality in the police force, along with all other social ills, is for people to band together across class, race, gender and sexuality and to push for a socialist government system.
The group is hosting the activist summer camp to help people get involved in local issues and examine them through “a Marxist lens,” said Nyx. People can meet up and discuss “the issue of the day.” Themes for upcoming events are: “Climate Change” on July 15; “Anti-War Organizing” on July 22; and “What Is Socialism” on July 29. The workshops are free and no RSVP is required.