image_6483441 (15).JPG

The Idaho chapter of the Party for Socialism and Liberation (PSL) recently held a community teach-in to discuss the topic of racism and the related and ongoing investigation within the Boise Police Department. Above, PSL organizers at International Workers Day event.

 Party for Socialism and and Liberation Idaho

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The Idaho chapter of the Party for Socialism and Liberation (PSL) recently held a community teach-in to discuss the topic of racism and the related investigation within the Boise Police Department. The teach-in was held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 17 at the Dawson Taylor coffee shop on Eighth Street in downtown Boise. In addition, the group is holding weekly summer camps at the coffee shop through the month of July, Saturdays at 2 p.m.

In November 2022, Mayor Lauren McLean and the Boise City Council contracted with an independent, outside attorney and law firm, Michael Bromwich from Steptoe & Johnson in Washington, D.C., to investigate incidents involving former police Capt. Matthew Bryngelson. Bryngelson allegedly appeared under a fake name on the American Renaissance Conference’s speaker list and also posted racist comments on social media.


Recommended for you

Load comments