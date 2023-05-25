Around 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 20 about 20 gathered on the corner of Eighth and Main streets in downtown Boise to rally against the execution of protestors in Iran. Since the death of Iranian protestor Mahsa Amini on Sept. 16, 2022, protests have erupted across Iran in support of the Women Life Freedom, movement. Members of the local community showed up in Boise on Saturday to make their voices heard.
The protestors believe the Iranian government is executing protestors in an attempt to scare people into silence. According to Mojtaba Sadegh, the regime has also been poisoning girls at their schools to try to keep them uneducated.
“Their immediate approach is scaring people,” Sadegh said. “Their long term approach is to remove education from people because the uneducated are easier to control.”
Iran has executed at least seven by public hanging, claiming the protestors had confessed. However, Amnesty International, as well as other human rights organizations, concluded the confessions were extracted under torture and other ill treatment.
Arvin Farid, a civil engineering professor at Boise State University, said that execution numbers are much higher. He accused the regime of taking protestors off the street or from their home and given bogus charges such as drug dealing, before being then executed. According to Faird, the regime goes as far as forgoing trials all together and instead sends the bodies of protesters to their families or dumps them into the Persian Gulf.
“The only thing the regime knows is repression, and brutality. There is no other weapon in their arsenal; that's all they know,” Faird said.
The protestors on Saturday aimed to raise awareness of the executions and brutality so that the U.S and other democracies will break ties with Iran.
“In my opinion, one innocent person killed is as big, as alarming as thousands. It's our human responsibility to care about mankind,” Farid said.
The protestors want high government officials sanctioned, as well as the U.S. to stop its ongoing negotiations with Iran. One protestor who prefers to only be mentioned as Zara, stated that Idaho Senator Jim Risch was helpful by having his staff take a meeting with them, as well as supporting the MAHSA Act, a bill introduced in the wake of the Woman Life Freedom revolution in Iran intended to put sanctions on the leaders of the Islamic Republic of Iran. But the protestors on Saturday said they still believe more is needed.
“As it stands, there is no real aid from the United States government, or for that matter, no other democracies in the world to make any change,” Sadegh said. “They are just comfortable with the situation that is right now in Iran, and not doing anything about it.”
Saturday's protest was coordinated with other grassroots movements across the globe. The protestors hope that by raising awareness they can get citizens to pressure elected officials into action.
“[If] the base people care, it will trickle down to politicians and policy and what governments do,” Farid said.
The local community plans to hold more events and social media campaigns to raise awareness going forward.