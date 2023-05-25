Support Local Journalism


Around 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 20 about 20 gathered on the corner of Eighth and Main streets in downtown Boise to rally against the execution of protestors in Iran. Since the death of Iranian protestor Mahsa Amini on Sept. 16, 2022, protests have erupted across Iran in support of the Women Life Freedom, movement. Members of the local community showed up in Boise on Saturday to make their voices heard.

The protestors believe the Iranian government is executing protestors in an attempt to scare people into silence. According to Mojtaba Sadegh, the regime has also been poisoning girls at their schools to try to keep them uneducated.


