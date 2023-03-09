Support Local Journalism


Idaho’s branch of the Party for Socialism and Liberation held a rally on Saturday, March 4 at 3:30 p.m. in protest of House Bill 71, which recently passed the Idaho House of Representatives and is waiting on a vote in the senate.

H.B. 71 is Idaho’s attempt to ban gender-affirming healthcare for transgender youth across the state. The bill, titled the “Child Protection Act,” would make it a felony for healthcare practitioners or parents to provide/consent to gender-affirming care for anyone under the age of 18.


