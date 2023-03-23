On Friday, April 28, the Idaho Period Project will host a dinner and auction called the Pink Party at the Iona Community Center in Iona, Idaho.
The Idaho Period Project is a local nonprofit dedicated to “ending period poverty” by providing period products to public schools across Idaho and bringing awareness to the need for support in feminine hygiene.
Roughly two out of every five menstruators in the United States struggle to purchase period products due to a lack of income, and 1 in 4 teens have regularly missed school due to not having access to period supplies, according to a 2021 study by the Alliance for Period Supplies. Additionally, Idaho is one of 30 states that classifies period products as “non-essential,” making them subject to Idaho’s 6% sales tax.
The nonprofit organization was first founded in early 2022 and has since distributed over 30,000 free period products throughout the state.
The Idaho Period Project was initially funded by a $30,000 donation from the Upper Valley Child Advocacy Center which covered the expense of installing feminine hygiene product dispensers in the bathrooms of 32 Idaho public schools, but the project relies on ongoing donations and fundraising to continue its mission.
Proceeds from the Pink Party dinner and auction will provide much-needed funding for the Idaho Period Project to further their goal of ending period poverty. Tickets for the Pink Party are $60 for an individual or $475 for a table of eight. To purchase tickets, table reservations or to make a contribution, visit idahoperiodproject.org.
Those unable to attend the Pink Party can still support the Idaho Period Project through monetary donations, donating period products, hosting a “period packing party” or setting up a donation box at your own business or event.