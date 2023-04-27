Support Local Journalism


In just a few days the 11th annual Idaho Gives campaign, the largest online fundraising event in the state, is set to begin.

The Idaho Gives campaign is a program of the Idaho Nonprofit Center, which is a 501 tax-exempt organization that represents the interests of the 9,000 registered nonprofit organizations in Idaho and “serves as a bridge between the nonprofit, for-profit and government sectors.”


