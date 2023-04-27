In just a few days the 11th annual Idaho Gives campaign, the largest online fundraising event in the state, is set to begin.
The Idaho Gives campaign is a program of the Idaho Nonprofit Center, which is a 501 tax-exempt organization that represents the interests of the 9,000 registered nonprofit organizations in Idaho and “serves as a bridge between the nonprofit, for-profit and government sectors.”
The first Idaho Gives took place in 2013 and has continued every spring since. The program was designed to raise money and awareness for Idaho nonprofits by providing an easy-to-use, central platform for people to donate.
“A statewide giving campaign, like Idaho Gives, is an excellent tool for nonprofits to gain community awareness, raise money for a specific project or fund their everyday operations,” said Kevin Bailey, CEO of the Idaho Nonprofit Center.
Since its inception, Idahoans have raised nearly $20 million for participating organizations and last year Idaho Gives raised just under $4 million for Idaho nonprofits.
This year, the giving period for Idaho Gives will take place from midnight on May 1 to 11:59 p.m. on May 4.
There are over 600 nonprofits from Idaho participating in the program this year including the Boise Pride Festival, Idaho Humane Society, Idaho Youth Ranch and many more.
In addition to direct donations from Idahoans, Idaho Gives also has prizes available for participating nonprofits. For example, the first organization to receive a donation on May 1 will also receive a $1,000 bonus donation.
Idaho Gives is supported by presenting sponsor, the Idaho Central Credit Union, and champion sponsors Boise Cascade, Simplot Company Foundation, Battelle Energy Alliance and KTVB. These sponsors are essential in helping fund the campaign, including many of the bonus prize donations.
All participating nonprofits can be found at: idahogives.org, and once the donation period opens this is also where donations will be made.