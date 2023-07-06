Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


About 100, mostly young people, gathered outside Boise City Hall around 6 p.m. on Friday to protest a recent shooting by a Boise Police Department (BPD) officer that resulted in the death of 22-year-old Payton Wasson of Nampa. The shooting occurred shortly after 2 a.m. on Saturday, June 24 around Fifth and Main streets in downtown Boise. Wasson was shot in the back of the head while fleeing the scene by BPD officer Chance Feldner, who has been with the department for just over eight years. Feldner is on paid administrative leave while the Ada County Critical Incident Task Force (CITF), led by the Ada County Sheriff’s Office, investigates the incident.

The protest was a largely grassroots effort carried out through social media, and organizers included The Accountability Network, Boise Mutual Aid and Boise Black Lives Matter. The Accountability Network passed out papers to the crowd with 10 demands that included: firing “Payton Wasson’s murderer,” paying all of Wasson’s hospital and funeral expenses, establishing a civilian police oversight board with subpoena power and implementing a feasibility study to support community-based restorative practices “as an alternative to militarized policing.” The final demand stated: “All of us must join in solidarity to resist illegitimate police violence in our communities. We must rebuild viable alternatives to policing. We must strengthen community bonds so we can solve disputes ourselves without calling in thugs with guns and qualified immunity. We must hold leadership at all levels accountable until we are safe. The time to stop the creeping police state is now — before next time.”


Recommended for you

Load comments