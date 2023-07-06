About 100, mostly young people, gathered outside Boise City Hall around 6 p.m. on Friday to protest a recent shooting by a Boise Police Department (BPD) officer that resulted in the death of 22-year-old Payton Wasson of Nampa. The shooting occurred shortly after 2 a.m. on Saturday, June 24 around Fifth and Main streets in downtown Boise. Wasson was shot in the back of the head while fleeing the scene by BPD officer Chance Feldner, who has been with the department for just over eight years. Feldner is on paid administrative leave while the Ada County Critical Incident Task Force (CITF), led by the Ada County Sheriff’s Office, investigates the incident.
The protest was a largely grassroots effort carried out through social media, and organizers included The Accountability Network, Boise Mutual Aid and Boise Black Lives Matter. The Accountability Network passed out papers to the crowd with 10 demands that included: firing “Payton Wasson’s murderer,” paying all of Wasson’s hospital and funeral expenses, establishing a civilian police oversight board with subpoena power and implementing a feasibility study to support community-based restorative practices “as an alternative to militarized policing.” The final demand stated: “All of us must join in solidarity to resist illegitimate police violence in our communities. We must rebuild viable alternatives to policing. We must strengthen community bonds so we can solve disputes ourselves without calling in thugs with guns and qualified immunity. We must hold leadership at all levels accountable until we are safe. The time to stop the creeping police state is now — before next time.”
A 20-foot-wide banner with two words: “Fk BPD” was spread out behind the dais, and many people carried hand-made signs with similar phrases. Several people spoke at the gathering, including Avalon Hardy, who sued several Idaho State Police officers on June 28 over claims that included civil rights violations, use of excessive force and a wrongful arrest among others. “No fascists are allowed on this side of the street,” said Hardy at the event, referring to less than a handful of Idaho Liberty Dogs, mostly older people, who were holding a counter protest across the street from the event. The counter protesters were waving several large blue lives matter flags.
Ty Werenka, a social justice advocate with Boise Mutual Aid, who filed a lawsuit June 5 suing two Boise Police Department officers and the City of Boise for an unlawful arrest and violation of his civil liberties that happened in June 2022, also spoke, calling for answers and transparency. They were there, he said, to raise a voice “against the pigs who murder and assault people in these very streets.”
Another speaker was Skip Banach, the father of Jeremy Banach, 39, who was shot by police in Star. While a Critical Incident Task Force investigation deemed the shooting “justifiable,” the family disagreed and filed a tort claim saying the decision to open fire was “unnecessary.”
“My son Jeremy was killed June 15 of last year,” said Banach. “I’ve been trying to start a community review board which is why I’m here,” he said.
One of the attendees, Charles Moore of Boise, said he was there in support of Wasson and his family. “I’m a victim of police brutality multiple times myself.” Another attendee, Emma Donohoe of Boise, said she had heard about the rally on the news and was there because “I don’t think police should be allowed to murder people.”
Many in the crowd held tiny plastic pigs that squeaked, like a pig, when squeezed. They ended by marching around several blocks, chanting in call and response: “Say his name — Payton Wasson. Whose streets? Our streets. Hey, hey, ho, ho, BPD has got to go.”
Standing on the steps at City Hall, Tyler Primus of Boise said he felt compelled to attend the protest. “I didn’t know the kid or anything. I’m just sick of hearing about this — and he was a kid.” When asked what he hopes could happen from Friday’s gathering, Primus looked out over the crowd and shook his head. “Something. Anything. … Anything besides ‘justifiable shooting.’”