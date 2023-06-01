SGW Designworks, a product development firm in Boise, is hosting an open session on June 2 at their office to allow entrepreneurs to seek free professional advice for their start ups from 5 to 7 p.m. Their office is located at 200 E. 33rd St. in Garden City.
SGW Designworks focuses on designing products for electromechanical products and equipment but will offer advice for product strategy, product design, manufacturing challenges, product-market fit, user testing and financing.
“We recognize that there’s a whole subset of the sort of community that is maybe pre-funding or they’re up against challenges they can’t seem to get through,” Ryan Grey, CEO and co-founder said. “We wanted to find a way to help these people knowing that they’re probably not in a position to hire us.”
According to Grey, the event is completely free and the set up is “organic.” People seeking advice can come and speak to any of the present staff members, and do not need to have any material prepared. Grey will be there to give advice, along with co-founder Matt Witt, the director of business development, Josh Reader, and director of operations Rob Regent, and a handful of other staff members.
“This is really kind of an altruistic thing for us where we just want to share knowledge if it’s helpful for people that are trying to figure out how to get something going, how to get something off the ground that’s related to a physical product,” Grey said. “We’ve worked with a lot of startups that have been successful and some have had problems and we’ve learned a lot that we think people might benefit from.”
SGW Design works was founded in 2008 and has 380 products for 132 clients since then. They have worked with companies such as Bayer, Cradlepoint, and Emerson. According to Grey, while their focus is on product design and development, start ups from any industry are welcome to seek advice on getting their company started.
This is the first event of its kind that SGW Designworks has hosted, but Grey says that if it is beneficial to the community, SGW Designworks will host more events like this going forward. According to Grey, there is a “perpetual scene” of people trying to get products off the ground in Boise. This event coordinates First Friday events in (Garden City) so visitors can explore other events after visiting SGW Designworks.