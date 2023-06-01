SGWScreenshot (28).png

 Courtesy SGW Designworks

SGW Designworks, a product development firm in Boise, is hosting an open session on June 2 at their office to allow entrepreneurs to seek free professional advice for their start ups from 5 to 7 p.m. Their office is located at 200 E. 33rd St. in Garden City.

SGW Designworks focuses on designing products for electromechanical products and equipment but will offer advice for product strategy, product design, manufacturing challenges, product-market fit, user testing and financing.


