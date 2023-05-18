It's an elite group.
In a small field of 161 high school seniors, Idaho can lay claim to two 2023 U.S. Presidential Scholars: Shiva Aaron Rajbhandari of Boise High School in Boise and Claire S. Yoo of Idaho Falls High School in Idaho Falls.
On Wednesday, May 10, U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona announced the 59th class of the scholarly students, recognizing them for their accomplishments in academics, the arts, and career and technical education fields.
“U.S. Presidential Scholars have always represented the future of our country and the bright promise it holds," Cardona said in a news release. "I want each of these remarkable students to know: your passion and intellect, pursuit of excellence, and spirit of service are exactly what our country needs. On behalf of President Biden, I am delighted to join your family, friends, and communities in celebrating your accomplishments. Aim high, share your talents, and continue embracing opportunities to lead as your exciting future unfolds.”
The White House Commission on Presidential Scholars selects scholars annually based on their academic success, artistic and technical excellence, essays, school evaluations and transcripts, as well as a demonstrated commitment to community service and leadership.
Of the 3.7 million students expected to graduate from high school this year, more than 5,000 candidates qualified for the 2023 awards determined by outstanding performance on the College Board SAT or ACT exams or through nominations made by chief state school officers, other partner recognition organizations and YoungArts, the National Foundation for the Advancement of Artists.
As directed by Presidential Executive Order, the 2023 U.S. Presidential Scholars are comprised of one young man and one young woman from each state, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, and U.S. families living abroad, as well as 15 chosen at-large, 20 scholars in the arts and 20 scholars in career and technical education.
Created in 1964, the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program has honored over 8,000 of the nation’s top-performing students. The program was expanded in 1979 to recognize students who demonstrate exceptional talent in the visual, literary and performing arts. In 2015, the program was again extended to recognize students who demonstrate ability and accomplishment in career and technical education fields.
Boise Weekly reached out to Rajbhandari and asked what it was like to be recognized by the president and this program, and tossed in a few other questions about life in general and what may be in his future. The following has been gently edited.
Congratulations on being named a 2023 U.S. Presidential Scholar. This has been a pretty big year for you — so far, you won a slot on the Boise School Board as the first student representative, then you were a delegate sent by the League of Women Voters to COP27 in Egypt — and now this. Can you talk a bit about this trajectory and what it means to you and maybe how you are thinking of it all in terms of what may be coming next for you?
It definitely has been a whirlwind of a year and it's come with a ton of growth and learning for me. I think these incredible honors really just speak to the power of public schools. For 13 years in the Boise School District, I've had teachers who have told my classmates and me every single day that our voices have power and that together, we can make a difference. They've taught us how to think, not what to think, and we've used that knowledge to see that a better world is possible. From full-day kindergarten, to the GATE program starting in first grade, to the Treasure Valley Math & Science Center in sixth grade, to cross country and track starting in seventh grade, to summer school to get ahead in math, to starting the green club in ninth grade, to AP and concurrent enrollment classes throughout high school, to student council, to earning high school credit for classes at Boise State — at every turn, Boise public schools have provided me with opportunities to achieve my dreams. All I had to do was say "yes."
I get a lot of recognition, but I'm far from being the only one. If you look around our city and across Idaho, there are so many powerful youth leaders who are achieving incredible things because public schools prepared them to do so. Leaders like Amaia Clayton and Simon Richardson, who are leading a movement for gun violence prevention in one of the most pro-gun states in the country, to Wency Suo, who in 11th grade, identified candidates for drugs to fight COVID that no one had considered before, to Lizzy Duke-Moe, who first applied for a seat on the Boise school board before I hardly knew what it was, to Luke Sharon, who's rallying his peers to register voters across Kootenai County to support the Coeur d'Alene School District Bond this week, to Nikita and Nicholas Thomas, who are fighting against Idaho Power's attack on energy independence and rooftop solar at the public utilities commission, to Yvonne Shen who, at age 14, founded the Idaho AAPI Youth Alliance to fight back against censorship of topics on race in schools, to Eve Devitt who, as a junior in high school, has been a leading voice for freedom for trans and non-binary youth and their families. All of these folks are products of public schools. All of these folks deserve accolades.
This award is based on a student's academic scholarship, including SAT or ACT scores and other markers. How important is academic excellence to you right now and how challenging has it been to maintain such high standards while juggling your other obligations and interests?
I'm truly grateful for this recognition and I'm humbled reading about Claire's accomplishments and the other scholars across the country. However, I think this award is a little bit stupid. Standardized testing is a ploy to reinforce the existing structural barriers that hold kids back in our country and I'm disappointed that Secretary Cardona hasn't done more to advance equity of access in this program and in public schools across the country. I think it's also far too typical in public education for us to share our appreciation for educators without paying them like the heroes they are. No one teaches for the money alone, but a letter of recognition, warm feelings, and a $50K salary doesn't make $40,000 in college debt and a $350,000 mortgage livable or worth it.
Academic excellence has been a cornerstone of my upbringing both at home with my family and in school, but it's hardly the freedom to dream that Boise Schools have given me and that my friends and teachers have fostered. That more than anything has made me who I am. With more funding for our schools and faculty, we can make dreams like mine a reality for even more kids across our state.
Now that you have gotten to the end of your senior year and are graduating, what are your plans for the future, both near and far?
More public schools. I'm excited to attend UNC Chapel Hill in the fall to study public policy and environmental justice. I've also recently taken a position with the Sunrise Movement as we gear up to launch our Green New Deal for Schools campaign, which, when we win, will make landmark investments in clean energy, resiliency, racial equity and climate education in every single community across the country. (High school students who want to join in can sign up for our super cool, 100% free summer camp happening in Illinois this August at sunrisesummercamp.com). Ultimately, I want to be a lawyer and hammer the final nails in the coffin for the fossil fuel industry while continuing to imagine a world where every kid has the same opportunities that I've been given.
What do you do for fun, when and if you have any spare time?
I love to run in the Boise foothills, shred a bit at Bogus and Brundage, and fish basically anywhere in the Northwest. I'm going to Kilby this weekend to catch some of my top bands, and I've done a bit of rock climbing recently, though I'm hardly any good. Spring has been FREEZING, so I'm looking forward to camping and backpacking more this summer.
Anything else you'd like to say?
I may be leaving the state in the fall, but I'm never going to be done fighting for Idaho. We have something special here — maybe it's in the water. I truly believe that our best days can still be ahead of us. We can build a state where everyone is welcome, loved, and free. Also shout out to my mom, dad, and Avi. Love you guys!