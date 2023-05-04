Support Local Journalism


Boise State students hosted a “Civic Engagement Fair” on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m in the Student Union building at Boise State University.

Boise State student, Triston Brooks, of the Better Together initiative, along with fellow students Abby Gordon and Will Young spearheaded the event in the hopes of bringing like-minded people and groups together.


