...The National Weather Service in Boise ID has issued a Flood Watch
for the following rivers in Idaho...
Weiser River Near Weiser affecting Lower Treasure Valley ID and
Upper Weiser River zones.
For the Weiser River...near Weiser, flooding is possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor
rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued Friday afternoon at 345 PM MDT.
&&
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...
* WHAT...Flooding is possible.
* WHERE...Weiser River Near Weiser.
* WHEN...From Friday afternoon until further notice.
* IMPACTS...At 9.5 feet, Minor flooding of fields and agricultural
land near Weiser is possible. Water will begin backing up under
the Cove Road bridge into the slough and adjacent farmland.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM MDT Thursday the stage was 8.0 feet.
- Forecast...Flood stage may be reached late Friday evening.
- Flood stage is 9.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
About 25 groups set up booths for the Civic Engagement Fair Saturday.
Boise State students hosted a “Civic Engagement Fair” on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m in the Student Union building at Boise State University.
Boise State student, Triston Brooks, of the Better Together initiative, along with fellow students Abby Gordon and Will Young spearheaded the event in the hopes of bringing like-minded people and groups together.
“Our goal is to provide a platform for students and other youth to connect with local groups that share similar values and interests,” Brooks wrote in an email. “We want to create a space for meaningful conversations and exchanges of ideas, as well as to encourage civic engagement and community involvement among our peers.”
Brooks, Gordon and Young were first prompted to take action through the Homeland Security’s program, “Invent2Prevent,” a program that empowers university and high school students to develop innovative projects that help prevent targeted violence and terrorism.
They worked on the event during the spring semester to get nearly 25 organizations throughout Boise to gather in one place, at one time, for one cause.
The event in the Jordan Ballroom was set up with booths from a variety of organizations from “Mormon Women for Ethical Government” to “Babe Vote.” All of them were urged to share their message and promote conversations with students and attendees.
In addition, in an effort to get a take on how effective the program was, Brooks, Gordon and Young passed out surveys asking people how involved they were in their community — and asking how willing they were to become involved after the engagement fair. By putting these answers together, Brooks, Gordon and Young can gauge the project’s overall success. At the end of the day, the feeling was a positive one.
“We just wanted to bring people outside of their very own echochamber,” said Gordon, who is a sophomore at the university, “and to provide a good spectrum of beliefs.”
The event was the first of its kind since the COVID-19 pandemic, but hopefully the first of many more, said Brooks who is in his junior year.
“We plan on doing this all again next year,” Brooks, said. “The hope is this event changes opinions for the better.”
The event was an opportunity for any and all students or interested individuals to gather information and perspectives from those in their community, with no debating.
“Life has been difficult for everyone since COVID,” said Young. “We’re just trying to do what we can to make society be a little less polarized.”
The Civic Engagement Fair was given a grant in order to ensure it can be done again through the 2023-2024 school year.