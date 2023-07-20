On Monday, July 10, the Boise School District Board of Trustees voted to implement a new dress code, which was a complete rewrite of the previous policy established in 1997.
REVISION PROCESSThe Boise School District first began the process of developing an entirely new dress code in November of 2021. Early steps included holding student focus groups and legal review and preliminary stakeholder meetings, said Borah High School District Area Director, Becca Anderson, at a May 8 school board meeting.
Then, in February and March 2023, Anderson held four district-wide stakeholder meetings for the public to give input on a new dress code — in total, roughly 100 people showed up to express their opinion.
At the meetings, attendees compared the old dress code to the proposed changes. The previous policy stated: “students clothing and grooming shall be appropriate, shall not be revealing and shall not be a disruption or interference to educational purposes.” A common concern was how vague the wording of this policy was, as it left a lot of room for the staff to determine what was appropriate on a case-by-case basis.
Due to the vague wording, the Boise School District found that there were drastic differences in enforcement between schools. Anderson said that from 2006 to 2020 one high school in the district had a total of 1,163 dress code violations, while another had only 81 over the same period of time. Additionally, Anderson said that the reported dress code violations disproportionately affected female and minority students.
UPDATED DRESS CODEThe first line of the new dress code acknowledges that the “primary responsibility for a student’s attire resides with the student and their parent(s) or guardian(s).”
The new dress code gives a lot of autonomy back to the student as the only things that they explicitly cannot wear are items of clothing emblazoned with violent language or images; with images or overt language depicting drugs, alcohol or any illegal item or activity; or with images of hate speech, profanity or pornography. Additionally students must always wear “a top with non-transparent fabric in the front, back and on the sides under the arms;” “pants, sweatpants, shorts, skirt, dress or leggings;” and shoes.
As long as those requirements are met, students can dress as they please for the upcoming school year. Students can even wear hats inside school buildings under the new policy because the ultimate goal of the policy is simply to minimize the amount of time students are pulled out of class, said Boise School Board trustee Shiva Rajbhandari.
Beyond the actual rewriting of the policy, the biggest change to the dress code relates to the enforcement. All school administrators, teachers and staff will now attend trainings to understand the purpose of the dress code and how to enforce violations with the least impact on student learning.
“You can write the most perfect policy in the world, but if we don’t train consistently and really go through a robust conversation with our principals and teachers about what the expectations are, then this isn’t going to work,” Anderson said.
One of the primary concerns brought up by parents at the stakeholder meetings was that their child’s school had a much more complex dress code in their school’s handbook compared to the district’s policy, Anderson said. For example, Cynthia Mann Elementary School’s handbook states that students cannot wear tank tops, spaghetti straps, low-riding or baggy pants — none of which was included in the old district-wide dress code.
The new dress code will be enforced uniformly across all schools in the district — individual schools can no longer develop their own stipulations in addition to the official district policy, Rajbhandari said.
“That is a major problem when we talk about equity because it means that we’re not being clear on what is and isn’t in the dress code,” Rajbhandari said. “Whenever there’s discrepancy, especially in schools, that’s at least the potential for inequity — that’s why we’re seeing disproportionate enforcement on girls and feminine folks.”
GANG ACTIVITY AND ATTIREAt the very bottom of the new dress code, it directs people to policy 3234 for dress restrictions related to “gang activity.” The policy prohibits any “gang activity” including the “wearing … of any clothing, jewelry, emblem, badge or symbol … affiliated with any gang.”
On July 10, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Idaho released a report on discrimination against Latine students in Idaho’s public schools. The report primarily focused on the Nampa and Caldwell school districts, but a large takeaway from the ALCU’s investigation was that schools often cite “gang attire” as the reason for dress code violations. However, determining what constitutes as gang attire is subjective and the report said violations were primarily received by minority students.
“I will say that I think the problems we’re seeing with alleged gang activity in other parts of the state, we’re not seeing in the Boise School District,” Rajbhandari said. “So I don’t think that we’re seeing the same levels of inequity in there, but there’s certainly potential for that and I think the ACLU report highlights that.”
While there is no guarantee, Rajbhandari said that he expects that the school board will eventually review the district’s gang policy in light of the ACLU report.