On Monday, July 10, the Boise School District Board of Trustees voted to implement a new dress code, which was a complete rewrite of the previous policy established in 1997.

REVISION PROCESSThe Boise School District first began the process of developing an entirely new dress code in November of 2021. Early steps included holding student focus groups and legal review and preliminary stakeholder meetings, said Borah High School District Area Director, Becca Anderson, at a May 8 school board meeting.


