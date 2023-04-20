Boise Pride has officially announced the theme for the 2023 Boise Pride Festival which will take place Sept. 8-10 at Cecil D. Andrus Park.
The Boise Pride Festival is the largest and longest running pride festival in Idaho having been founded in 1989. This year marks the 34th annual pride festival in Boise.
The 2023 festival theme is “Be Loud and Be Proud.”
The festival is currently asking for submissions to be the key art for the 2023 festival. The artwork chosen will reflect this year’s theme by “celebrating our fabulous LGBTQ+ community” and “speaking to the need for visibility and equality.”
Festival organizers will be looking for artwork that is “bright, approachable, engaging, celebratory and authentic.” The final design will be chosen by May 3 and the creator of the chosen artwork will receive $500.
The Boise Pride Festival is also currently looking for sponsors for the upcoming festival — the festival has a variety of sponsorship packages available, including options specifically for small businesses that start at only $400.
Additionally, applications have opened for the parade, booth/exhibit space and food vendors.
More information about the 2023 Boise Pride Festival and ways to get involved can be found at boisepridefest.org.