Even if you’ve never heard of biohacking, you’re surely familiar with certain hacks like intermittent fasting, adding butter to your morning coffee, taking cold plunges, or wearing fitness-tracking technology. All of these are examples of the do-it-yourself biology hacking that has grown in popularity over the years, thanks in no small part to Dave Asprey, the so-called “father” of biohacking. Asprey has spent over two decades doing research and working with doctors, scientists, and global markets to uncover the latest and greatest biohacking technology. In 2017 he founded Upgrade Labs so that people could have access to these life-changing technologies as easily as going to your local gym. Now, Upgrade Labs’ first franchise location is opening June 10, in Meridian, with all the technology and modalities needed to make you into the best version of you.

Meridian Upgrade Labs owners Hailey Smith and Becky Granden each came to biohacking and Asprey’s particular version of it in their own way. Granden’s affinity for Asprey’s work started in 2016 when she found out her home was full of toxic mold, which was the driving force of many health issues she was experiencing. It took years of biohacking trial and error (and a home renovation) to get her health back on track. “Once I saw just how beneficial biohacking was for my health, I knew I wanted to make these services more accessible to my family, friends, and community. I’m very passionate about helping others biohack their way to true health. Being Dave’s first franchise is just the icing on the cake.”


