In the month of June, the local Baha’i community in Boise is launching a social media campaign on the 40th anniversary of the death of 10 women who were hanged by the Iranian government for their faith.
The Baha’i faith believes that God has sent multiple messengers to earth over the years. This includes prophets and significant religious leaders across many different religious. According to the Baha’i faith, there is one God and he sent Jesus, Buddha, and other significant religious figures to help civilization advance. The Baha’i faith centers around education and equality.
“It is a global religion that seeks to promote the unity of humanity, foster social justice, and build a peaceful world, with millions of followers all over the world,” said Elahe Parthor, a local member of the Baha’i faith.
The local Baha’i community will plan a memorial in honor of the 10 women in June, but haven’t determined the date for the memorial yet. Parthor estimates that there are 200 Baha’is in the Treasure Valley, and around 8 million world wide.
According to Parthor, the oppression of Baha’i members is ongoing in Iran. Members of the Baha’i faith are banned from practicing their religion, and from attending higher education.
The campaign is meant to call attention to the ongoing persecutions of the Baha’i faith, and to remember the 10 women who were executed 40 years ago on June 18, 1983 along with some of their family members.
“This global campaign honors them in support of gender equality in Iran,” Parthor said.
The campaign is a global, year long campaign called #OurStoryIsOne. The campaign asks local people to contribute to raise awareness and honor the women by creating art, music, short films, poetry, and hosting events in honor of the 10 women who were executed.
Those who were executed were: Mona Mahmoudnejad, 17; Roya Eshraghi, 23; executed along with her mother, Ezzat-Janami Eshraghi; Simin Saberi, 24; Shahin (Shirin) Dalvand, 25; Akhtar Sabet, 25; Mahshid Niroumand, 28; Zarrin Moghimi-Abyaneh, 29; Tahereh Arjomandi Siyavashi, 30; along with her husband, Jamshid Siavashi; Nosrat Ghufrani Yaldaie, 46; and her son, Bahram Yaldaie; Ezzat-Janami Eshraghi, 57, along with her daughter Roya, 23. Her husband, Enayatullah Eshraghi was also executed.