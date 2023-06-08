image_6487327 (3).JPG

In the month of June, the local Baha’i community in Boise is launching a social media campaign on the 40th anniversary of the death of 10 women who were hanged by the Iranian government for their faith.

The Baha’i faith believes that God has sent multiple messengers to earth over the years. This includes prophets and significant religious leaders across many different religious. According to the Baha’i faith, there is one God and he sent Jesus, Buddha, and other significant religious figures to help civilization advance. The Baha’i faith centers around education and equality.


