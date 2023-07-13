Moving from high school towards the next phase of life can be a daunting task — whether you’re going to college, trade school, entering the workforce or some completely different plans; it’s a big transition to go into the “real world.”
Thankfully, there are programs available to help ease that transition. One such opportunity, the Externship RISE pilot program, just concluded its first month-long session on June 30. The title of the program is an acronym: Reaching Idaho Students through Sponsorship and Entrepreneurship.
EXTERNSHIP RISE PILOT PROGRAMThe program brought together four Boise-based companies — Clearwater, Simplot, Cradlepoint and Tracer — to help Idaho high schoolers gain real-world exposure at Idaho companies.
“We really wanted to do some sort of pilot program and start getting the local companies here in Boise working together to support things like externships to provide training, sponsorship and mentorship,” said Cindy Blendu, chief transformation officer at Clearwater.
The pilot program provided 10 Idaho students, most recently graduated, with a month long externship in Boise — students spent a week at each of the four local companies in rotation. All of the participants went through a rigorous application process, applying several months in advance. They were chosen based on their GPA, as well as answers to questions such as what did they hope to do after high school and what did they want to get out of the program, Blendu said.
Students got a run down of day-to-day operations at each company and met with everyone from executives to entry-level employees. Each company developed their own distinct curriculum, including projects and activities for the students to work through, such as resume building workshops.
On the last day of the program, all of the participants gathered at the Simplot Headquarters in downtown Boise and presented their own personal brand they had developed, along with their overall experience.
While the majority of participants this year were students from the Boise area, the program is available to all Idaho high schoolers and Blendu said they are hoping the program can expand to more students outside of the Treasure Valley.
“Our ultimate goal is to reach out to those in rural communities,” Blendu said. “Just given the numbers of whether or not students in rural areas go to school or attend any sort of higher education, we need to support those students the best we can.”
STUDENT EXPERIENCES Andrew Nguyen, who is going into his senior year at Bishop Kelly High School, said he has always been interested in the STEM and tech fields so he didn’t hesitate to jump at the opportunity to gain hands-on experience in some of Boise’s tech-oriented companies.
When the students spent their week at Tracer, an AI brand protection company, they were put into small groups and asked to come up with their own business pitch. Nguyen said that this project was the most valuable part of his experience.
“It really forced us to utilize our project management and communication skills, while teaching us the ins and outs of running a business,” Nguyen said. “I think a huge part of the RISE program as a whole was introducing us to the reality of how a business works.”
Nguyen and his group came up with the business “Speak Smart Solutions,” which is an AI program that would give you feedback on how to improve your public speaking skills based on video input — their idea won the pitch competition held at Tracer that week.
Another student in the program, Jose Montelongo, was one of the few students from outside of Boise. Montelongo is from American Falls and just graduated high school this past spring. In order to participate in the RISE program, Montelongo had to figure out his own housing in Boise for the summer, but that didn’t deter him.
“American Falls is a very rural community so I don’t have the opportunity as often to go see the ‘big city,’ even though it’s not that big of a city,” Montelongo said. “What really caught my attention was the chance to go out there and make connections — especially with those businesses that I had no clue existed in the Boise area.”
In the fall, Montelongo will be attending the University of Idaho to major in agricultural education and Spanish. He said that his experience in the RISE program made him feel much more confident about his college plans, and also inspired him to possibly add a minor in accounting.
“A lot of the people who worked at these companies had degrees that had nothing to do with the company or what they were working on at that present moment,” Montelongo said. “All of the people I met gave great advice on how they got there and the path that they took there, and that really confirms in my mind as I’m going to college that not everything is linear and it can take a different direction if need be.”