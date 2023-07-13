Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Moving from high school towards the next phase of life can be a daunting task — whether you’re going to college, trade school, entering the workforce or some completely different plans; it’s a big transition to go into the “real world.”

Thankfully, there are programs available to help ease that transition. One such opportunity, the Externship RISE pilot program, just concluded its first month-long session on June 30. The title of the program is an acronym: Reaching Idaho Students through Sponsorship and Entrepreneurship.


Recommended for you

Load comments