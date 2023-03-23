Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Albertsons Library at Boise State University is one of 50 nationwide libraries selected to host “Americans and the Holocaust,” a traveling exhibition from the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, D.C., it was announced in a press release about the exhibit. The exhibit is open to the public, during library hours, from March 22-April 26. Boise State’s president, Dr. Marlene Tromp, will open the exhibit with a public reception on Monday, March 27 from 5 to 7 p.m. The public can visit the exhibit during library hours, which can be found at boisestate.libcal.com/hours.

Reservations are required only for school groups, who are encouraged to visit the exhibit and they can make online reservations by visiting boisestate.edu/library/americans-and-the-holocaust. The website also includes the complete list of lectures, music, a remembrance walk and other thematic events featured throughout the five weeks. Rebecca Erbelding, a historian featured in Ken Burns’ recent Holocaust documentary on PBS, is the keynote speaker on Monday, April 10 at 6 p.m.


Recommended for you

Load comments