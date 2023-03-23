Albertsons Library at Boise State University is one of 50 nationwide libraries selected to host “Americans and the Holocaust,” a traveling exhibition from the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, D.C., it was announced in a press release about the exhibit. The exhibit is open to the public, during library hours, from March 22-April 26. Boise State’s president, Dr. Marlene Tromp, will open the exhibit with a public reception on Monday, March 27 from 5 to 7 p.m. The public can visit the exhibit during library hours, which can be found at boisestate.libcal.com/hours.
Reservations are required only for school groups, who are encouraged to visit the exhibit and they can make online reservations by visiting boisestate.edu/library/americans-and-the-holocaust. The website also includes the complete list of lectures, music, a remembrance walk and other thematic events featured throughout the five weeks. Rebecca Erbelding, a historian featured in Ken Burns’ recent Holocaust documentary on PBS, is the keynote speaker on Monday, April 10 at 6 p.m.
“Americans and the Holocaust” examines the motives, pressures and fears that shaped our country’s responses to Nazism, war and genocide in Europe during the 1930s and 1940s. The exhibition is based on extensive new research into how much Americans knew, and did, about the Nazi persecution and murder of Jews as the Holocaust unfolded.
The exhibit explores many influencing factors in American history — including the Great Depression, isolationism, xenophobia, racism and antisemitism — that influenced our government’s decisions, the media, organizations and individuals as they responded to Nazism.
“We are so proud to be chosen from more than 250 applicants to host this powerful exhibition,” said Albertsons Library’s Dean Tod Colegrove. “We invite the community to explore it, and we’re excited to partner with local organizations for additional programming. The exhibition will challenge visitors to not only ask ‘what would I have done?’ but also, ‘what will I do?’”
“Americans and the Holocaust: A Traveling Exhibition for Libraries” is an educational initiative of the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum and the American Library Association. The exhibit is made possible by the generous support of lead sponsors Jeannie and Jonathan Lavine.
Additional major funding was provided by the Bildners — Joan and Allen z”l, Elisa Spungen & Rob, Nancy and Jim; and Jane and Daniel Och. The museum’s exhibitions also are supported by the Lester Robbins and Sheila Johnson Robbins Traveling and Special Exhibitions Fund, established in 1990.