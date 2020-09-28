According to reporting done by The New York Times, President Trump paid no income taxes in the past 10 out of 15 years and paid only $750 in federal income taxes the year he began his presidency.
“Most of Mr. Trump’s core enterprises — from his constellation of golf courses to his conservative-magnet hotel in Washington — report losing millions, if not tens of millions, of dollars year after year," according to The Times.
The documents obtained by The Times include data from tax-returns from Trump and businesses affiliated with him from over 20 years. They paint a dismal picture of Trump’s finances. Not only does he consistently pay little to no taxes: His businesses also report huge losses, and Trump himself has had a continuing tax audit battle with the IRS. In the next four years, Trump's personal loans that total over $300 million will begin coming due.
The Times also reported that in Trump’s first two years as president, revenue he generated from abroad totaled some $73 million, but his losses vastly outweigh his income. Additionally, the financial losses of Trump’s businesses virtually negated his having to pay income taxes on branding deals like The Apprentice.
“That equation is a key element of the alchemy of Mr. Trump’s finances: using the proceeds of his celebrity to purchase and prop up risky businesses, then wielding their losses to avoid taxes," the authors wrote in The Times.
The Trump Organization responded to the article via a letter to the newspaper, writing that, “most if not all of the facts appear to be inaccurate,” and that Trump has paid millions of dollars in taxes.
However, the organization may have confused Trump's personal taxes with income taxes, and that the lawyer who wrote the letter about the tax allegations may have offered a misleading characterization of tax credits.
Additionally, the returns don’t record Trump's net worth, an issue of some contention between Trump himself and the news media. The overall tone of The Times article is one that points to Trump as a crafty juggler of finances. And although more is now known about his financial dealings, with an audit looming in the near future, the biggest news may be yet to come.