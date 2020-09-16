In early September, the Trump administration asked agencies to suspend diversity and equity inclusion programs in the work place and, according to reporting done by Nathan Brown of the Idaho Falls Post Register, programs have been suspended nationwide at laboratories, including the Idaho National Laboratory.
In a pair of memos dated Sept. 4, one from Department of Energy General Counsel Bill Cooper and one from White House Office of Management and Budget Director Russell Vought, stated, that “Executive Branch agencies spent millions of dollars” to train government workers to “believe divisive anti-American propaganda.”
The memos don’t mention any specifics, but according to Brown, the push may have come from a 2019 diversity and inclusion retreat for staff at Sandia National Laboratories in New Mexico and California that was covered by conservative writer Christopher Rufo, who criticized the training program on Tucker Carlson Tonight on Fox News.
Subsequently, Rufo also wrote a story for The New York Post; however, he didn’t reveal his sources.
“According to a trove of whistleblower documents I’ve reviewed,” wrote Rufo, “the training begins with the premise that 'virtually all white people contribute to racism' and hold narratives that 'don’t support the dismantling of racist institutions.'”
The memo from Vought states that press reports have been a cause for concerns and that all Federal Agencies must cease using taxpayer dollars until an investigation has ended and agencies have also been directed to:
“Identify all contracts or other agency spending related to any training on 'critical race theory' 'white privilege,' or any other training or propaganda effort that teaches or suggests either (1) that the United States is an inherently racist or evil country or (2) that any race or ethnicity is inherently racist or evil.”