At the end of February, education officials nationwide were alerted to a change in the Rural Low-Income Schools (RLIS) program, which provides flexible funding to remote school districts that often don't qualify for competitive funding opportunities. The change, a bookkeeping alteration first reported in The Billing Gazette, was in how states could report the poverty level of a school district.
Since the RLIS program began in 2002, many states have used the percentage of students who qualify federally for free and reduced-price meals to measure a district’s poverty level. This is often considered to be a more accurate measure than relying on data from the Census Bureau’s Small Area Income and Poverty Estimates, which can misrepresent residents in rural communities.
However, under the change, only official census data would be accepted to determine whether at least 20% of the school-age children in a district live below the poverty line.
The closing of the loophole didn’t hit headlines immediately, but did cast ripples in states where large numbers of students would potentially be affected.
Fortunately, Idaho is not one of them.
“We already base our formula on census information, not free and reduced-price meal numbers,” said Kristin Rodine, public information officer for the Idaho Department of Education.
Other rural states stood to lose more. Senator Jon Tester (D-MT) sent a letter to education secretary Betsy DeVos decrying the changes. Tester wrote that more than $400,000 would be be lost, affecting 220 schools across the state.
“Many educators in these districts work twice as hard for half the funding, and that’s not right. The funds from RLIS seek to close the gap for these resource-strapped school districts,” Tester wrote. “Students across rural America deserve more than an arbitrary bureaucratic decision in Washington.”
Another outspoken congressional voice, Senator Susan Collins (R-ME) also wrote to Secretary DeVos. Collins co-authored the law creating the RLIS program, and its reauthorization in 2015. The Maine Department of Education said that it expected a $1.2 million reduction in the upcoming year.
While not due to any funding formula changes, the amount of federal RLIS funding to Idaho has been declining. In the 2018-2019 school year, $717,898 was distributed among 20 districts. For the current school year, 14 districts received a total of $341,480.
A spokesperson from the State Education Department replied to a request by Boise Weekly for future funding projections, saying that they were not yet available. Funding for the next year is set to be distributed on Wednesday, July 1. However, master eligibility data for RLIS and similar grants has been published on the Department of Education website. The data set breaks down each district in the nation by locale code, rural classification and average daily attendance in order to calculate grant amounts.
According to this data set, Idaho is on track to be allocated only $81,740 for the next fiscal year, a 76% decrease. Only five school districts are eligible this year, with some slipping below the 20% of students in poverty by a few tenths of a percentage point.
There is still a chance that more school districts or charter schools in the state could qualify for future funding.
After the swift bipartisan backlash from members of Congress, Secretary DeVos announced on March 4 that she would allow the use of alternative data for reporting funding eligibility. The department has also proposed language for Congress to permanently amend the law, making it easier for schools to qualify for the funding, according to The New York Times.
“We don’t have enough information at this point to answer whether this temporary change would affect Idaho and its district,” said Rodine. “If states are given authority to use different calculation rules for the two different programs, then Idaho may consider changing its policy if more LEAs [local education agencies] are favorably impacted.
Idaho’s education department has reached out to the U.S. Department of Education to determine whether more school districts or charter schools will be made eligible for funding this year.