President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for COVID-19, the President announced in a tweet late Oct. 1.
"Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!" he wrote.
Following the test, The New York Times reported that the President has begun to show mild, cold-like symptoms after a busy schedule during which he traveled to Ohio, Minnesota and New Jersey, coming into contact with scores of his political supporters.
The Times noted that on Trump's campaign stops, members of his retinue rarely wear face masks, and that several people close to the President have been seen speaking animatedly with each other in close proximity and without face masks. During the event in Minnesota, one of his advisers, Hope Hicks, began to show symptoms of the disease, and later tested positive for COVID-19 herself.
Vice President Mike Pence later tested negative for coronavirus, as has Trump's Democratic challenger for the nation's highest office, Joe Biden.
"Karen and I send our love and prayers to our dear friends President @realdonaldtrump and @FLOTUS Melania Trump. We join millions across America praying for their full and swift recovery. God bless you President Trump & our wonderful First Lady Melania," Pence tweeted.
"Jill and I send our thoughts to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for a swift recovery. We will continue to pray for the health and safety of the president and his family," tweeted former Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.
The symptoms of COVID-19 vary. Between two and 14 days after exposure to the virus, people can begin to experience a fever or chills, a cough, shortness of breath or breathing difficulty, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, a loss of taste or smell, a sore throat, congestion or a runny nose, nausea or vomiting, and diarrhea. More serious symptoms include breathing difficulty, chest pain or pressure, confusion, an inability to awaken or stay awake, and bluish lips or bluing of the face.
Public health experts say that a triad of preventative measures dramatically decreases the spread of COVID-19: frequent hand-washing, maintaining physical distance and wearing a face mask while around other people.
So far, an estimated 7.31 million Americans have contracted the disease, resulting in 208,000 deaths. More than one in five deaths due to the disease have taken place in the U.S. The U.S. has the highest number of cases in the world and the most fatalities.